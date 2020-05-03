Deanna Berg: Tappen nurse climbs career ladder to administrator position

The registered nurse began her career at the Fargo VA Health Care System, fulfilling two years of service owed for a scholarship she received. While there, she helped implement its same day surgery.

“My dad, Dale, is a veteran from Vietnam … being the daughter of a veteran, they just have a very big place in my heart,” she said. “I just have the utmost respect for all of our soldiers.”

Berg then worked in the neonatal intensive care unit at Medcenter One in Bismarck for two years before moving back to Tappen, where she lives with her two sons, Bradyn, 18, and Dylan, 14. She signed on as treatment nurse at her old stomping ground -- the Golden Manor.

The RN also served as a minimum data set nurse, assistant director of nursing and director of nursing during her time in Steele, which ended due to the facility's closure in 2009. The Golden Manor reopened as a basic care facility two years later.

Berg began working in August 2008 as the director of nursing for the Medcenter One Mandan Living Center, which was in the process of moving its residents to a new facility on Sunset Drive. About seven years later, she accepted the director of nursing position at the Baptist Health Care Center, where she serves as administrator.