Deanna Berg: Tappen nurse climbs career ladder to administrator position

Deanna Berg has spent the past 28 years caring for patients and their families -- first as a certified nursing assistant and now as the administrator of a local long-term care facility, assuming nearly every role in between.
“It makes it a lot easier when you can relate to everybody at all of the levels. You know, you've done all of those jobs, you've worked in those positions … you're willing to pitch in and help out,” she said. “It takes a whole army … everybody has such an important role.”
The Tappen native became the administrator of the Baptist Health Care Center in Bismarck last March. She previously served four years as its director of nursing.
In high school, Berg said she was interested in pursuing a career in either accounting or nursing, but decided on the latter during a tour of the University of Jamestown.
“The head of the nursing department there had actually said to me, 'I really think you should go into nursing. You should go be a CNA and see if you like that, and then consider nursing,'” the Tappen High School graduate said. “And so I did. I went into nursing and absolutely loved it.”
Berg worked as a CNA at the Golden Manor nursing home in Steele while furthering her education at Bismarck State College and Medcenter One College of Nursing, from which she graduated in 1996. She also worked as a CNA during this time at what is now known as Bismarck's Sanford Health.
The registered nurse began her career at the Fargo VA Health Care System, fulfilling two years of service owed for a scholarship she received. While there, she helped implement its same day surgery.
“My dad, Dale, is a veteran from Vietnam … being the daughter of a veteran, they just have a very big place in my heart,” she said. “I just have the utmost respect for all of our soldiers.”
Berg then worked in the neonatal intensive care unit at Medcenter One in Bismarck for two years before moving back to Tappen, where she lives with her two sons, Bradyn, 18, and Dylan, 14. She signed on as treatment nurse at her old stomping ground -- the Golden Manor.
The RN also served as a minimum data set nurse, assistant director of nursing and director of nursing during her time in Steele, which ended due to the facility's closure in 2009. The Golden Manor reopened as a basic care facility two years later.
Berg began working in August 2008 as the director of nursing for the Medcenter One Mandan Living Center, which was in the process of moving its residents to a new facility on Sunset Drive. About seven years later, she accepted the director of nursing position at the Baptist Health Care Center, where she serves as administrator.
“At that time in my career … when I heard there was a Christian facility that had an opening, it was where I felt my calling was and that I needed to be a part of serving the Lord in a Christian facility,” Berg said, noting her mother, Shirley, almost died as the result of a brain bleed during this time. “God has been very gracious to me, that's what I will say. The Lord has been very good to me.”
“Just” is the one word Emma McPherron used to describe her former employee when nominating Berg for the honor. A local heath care panel selected the administrator as one of the top 10 nurses.
“Deanna is a well-respected leader across the state in skilled nursing. Her steps from CNA to administrator show her growth and passion for eldercare and continuing education, and inspire others to just start somewhere and keep growing,” McPherron wrote. “She is an incredibly giving person.”
Berg, who said she loves to see her residents smile, is a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tappen. She volunteers with the local 4-H club, in which her sons participate in livestock judging. The family lives on a farm on the edge of town, two houses down from Berg's parents.
“My mom and dad were instrumental in helping me with my children so I could pursue my career … without them helping, I wouldn't have been able to get to where I am today,” she said. “I feel very blessed.”
“When I heard there was a Christian facility that had an opening, it was where I felt my calling was and that I needed to be a part of serving the Lord in a Christian facility. God has been very gracious to me, that's what I will say. The Lord has been very good to me.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!