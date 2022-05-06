Danette Heinle: Born to be a nurse

Some say great nurses are born, not made. They have an innate gift of compassion and empathy. That is how friends and family describe CHI St. Alexius lactation nurse and certified breastfeeding counselor Danette Heinle.

“I have always had a strong desire from little on to become a nurse someday. I would describe myself as someone who likes to help/fix situations and care for others. I do not believe these are learned skills. I feel they are skills that a person is just born,” said Heinle, a registered nurse.

When Heinle was just a teenager, she experienced the value of great nurses while experiencing a grave loss.

“My desire to be a nurse was really reaffirmed after the death of my father. I lost my father at the age of 13. His death was unexpected and sudden and rocked my family to the core. The nursing staff not only cared for my father physically, but they really helped care for me and my family at that time as well as when we said our goodbyes. I knew from that point on that I wanted to someday help people and make a difference in their lives,” Heinle said.

Heinle, 37, got a jump start on her nursing degree as she took college classes during high school and graduated early. After graduating from Bismarck Century High School, she dove right into the nursing program at Bismarck State College while working as a certified nursing assistant and certified medical assistant at an assisted living facility. She completed her licensed practical nursing degree in the spring of 2005 and her registered nursing degree a year later.

Throughout Heinle’s 17-year nursing career she has cared for patients of all ages, from infants to seniors. But helping new families is her passion.

“In 2006, after I completed my RN degree, I landed my 'dream job.' I have always had a love for babies and new mamas, and this started my time at CHI on the postpartum unit. I have been in this area of nursing ever since in some capacity,” she said. “My greatest reward is being able to see my patients and families flourish and grow after delivery and making a positive lasting difference in one of the most special times of one's life.”

Heinle’s compassion for her patients and their families is why she was nominated by a colleague for The Bismarck Tribune’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” award. Heinle was nominated by Amy Dion-Rader and selected by a panel of judges for the honor.

“Danette is a certified lactation consultant at CHI St. Alexius. Words used to describe Danette include compassionate, empathetic and nurturing,” Dion-Rader said.

As a lactation nurse, Heinle helps new moms and dads learn how to feed and care for their new babies and growing families.

“It is her passion to support nursing moms to be successful in feeding their babies and it’s evidenced by her dedication to the families,” added Dion-Rader. “Danette’s commitment extends beyond the walls of the hospital as she frequently takes calls from discharged moms in need of support.”

Heinle and 12 other nurses will be honored at a luncheon on May 11.

Heinle and her husband, Justin, enjoy traveling, spending time at the river and attending their five children’s activities and sporting events.

