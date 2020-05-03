Dana Penner: Visa lottery opens door for Romania native to become nurse in Bismarck

The mother-daughter duo traveled alone, as only the winner and their immediate family members are allowed into the U.S. through the Diversity Visa Lottery.

“I was her only immediate family, so she pretty much sold everything -- she got $2,000 in her pocket and a 12-year-old on her arm and came to the United States to give me a better future,” the nurse said.

The family lived in New York, where Penner gained her stepfather, for about 10 years. They eventually moved to the Midwest and were living in Rochester, Minn., at the time of Anthony's death.

Bismarck became the family's new home shortly thereafter. The nurse said they chose the capital city because “it was rated the third best in schools and neighborhood and family living.”

Penner began taking classes at Bismarck State College, graduating with her associate's degree in nursing in 2011. CHI St. Alexius hired the new nurse and she immediately went to work.

“I am thankful for what I do for a living,” she said. “It's teaching me a lot about life and people and family, love and loss at the same time.”

The registered nurse says her patients and their loved ones are her No. 1 priority.