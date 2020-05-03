Dana Penner: Visa lottery opens door for Romania native to become nurse in Bismarck

Romania native Dana Penner said she felt inspired to become a nurse after serving as a caretaker for her stepfather, Anthony, who died of cancer about 10 years ago.
“Taking care of him and not having the knowledge or the power to do more for him, I guess, just kind of got to me,” Penner said, noting she and her mother, Michaela, teamed up to provide in-home care for their loved one. “I wasn't really in a career mode at the time -- I was only 23 years old -- and I then decided I wanted to go to nursing school and become a nurse.”
Penner works as a resource nurse on the transitional care unit at CHI St. Alexius Health, in Bismarck, where she began her nine-year nursing career. She initially worked on the facility's rehab unit until it closed in 2016.
“Transitional care is one of those units where you kind of get a little bit of everything and it's wonderful that you actually get to know your patients and their families,” she said.
The Bismarck resident was born in Bucharest, Romania, where she spent the first 12 years of her life. Penner and her mother moved to the United States in 1996.
“My mom, a very brave 33-year-old single woman, brought me over,” she said. “She actually won the lottery to come to the United States. The lottery -- it's not money, it's the right to become an American. So we were very lucky.”
The mother-daughter duo traveled alone, as only the winner and their immediate family members are allowed into the U.S. through the Diversity Visa Lottery.
“I was her only immediate family, so she pretty much sold everything -- she got $2,000 in her pocket and a 12-year-old on her arm and came to the United States to give me a better future,” the nurse said.
The family lived in New York, where Penner gained her stepfather, for about 10 years. They eventually moved to the Midwest and were living in Rochester, Minn., at the time of Anthony's death.
Bismarck became the family's new home shortly thereafter. The nurse said they chose the capital city because “it was rated the third best in schools and neighborhood and family living.”
Penner began taking classes at Bismarck State College, graduating with her associate's degree in nursing in 2011. CHI St. Alexius hired the new nurse and she immediately went to work.
“I am thankful for what I do for a living,” she said. “It's teaching me a lot about life and people and family, love and loss at the same time.”
The registered nurse says her patients and their loved ones are her No. 1 priority.
“A person is not without their family and friends. I've learned that over the years -- you don't just treat the patient, you treat the whole family, the whole clan,” she said. “Every patient touches your life in one way or another, whether it's stories, or laughter or sharing recipes … I'm from Romania so we always have recipes to share.”
Penner was nominated as an exemplary nurse by Arthur Hellman, the husband of one of her former patients. He described the RN, who was selected as a winner by CHI St. Alexius, as “wonderful.”
“Dana is the best nurse I have ever had the opportunity to know,” Hellman wrote. “She goes above and beyond in caring for her patients. She shows love and compassion to her patients and coworkers. I have admired her professionalism in her care of my wife.”
Penner is married to Colin and they have a 4-year-old daughter named Claudia, who has disabilities.
“We were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Miss Claudia,” she said. “Unfortunately, we found that she had suffered a major stroke before she was born due to an unknown, so far. She is a spastic quadriplegic, but she is a fiery little personality.
“She is an awesome little girl and, of course, we have our hands full at home but she's doing good,” Penner added. “My rehab background, I guess, really helps because I do a lot of therapy with her at home and she doesn't get away with much.”
The nurse previously volunteered at the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House and Bismarck Baptist Church.
