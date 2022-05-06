Dana Pazdernik: A career in long-term care

Dana Pazdernik has spent her entire nursing career in long-term care.

“Working in long-term care is not just helping someone with walking, dressing, eating and taking their medications – it is getting to know their story, their life, and what makes them the person they are as a unique individual,” said Pazdernik, a registered nurse.

Pazdernik is director of nursing at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem. She started working at Elm Crest in the early 1990s as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) while she was in high school. She returned to Elm Crest after earning an associate degree in nursing in 1995 and Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1997 from Dickinson State University.

“I returned to Elm Crest Manor working part time as a floor nurse and part time as a minimum data set (MDS) nurse. I had the opportunity to work as the MDS coordinator for many years along with assisting in facility education, and then accepting the assistant director of nursing position in 2004. In 2008, I accepted the challenge of becoming the director of nursing at Elm Crest Manor, which continues to present date,” she explained.

Pazdernik, 48, was nominated for The Bismarck Tribune’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” award by a colleague because of her longtime passion for the residents and staff at Elm Crest Manor.

“She is always someone you can go to for advice at any given time,” said Roxanne Eggers. “She has transported our residents back from the hospital at all times of the day or night. Her heart is in the best interest of our residents.”

Despite her 27 years of nursing, nothing could prepare Pazdernik for the impacts of COVID-19 on the staff, residents, and their families.

“There have been drastic changes and struggles over the past two years,” said Pazdernik. “The hardest was assisting our residents when their ability to see family and friends was compromised, which also affected their ability to maintain their emotional and spiritual needs.”

As the director of nursing at Elm Crest Manor, Pazdernik has an array of duties including hiring and supervising the nursing and CNA staff and taking the lead on curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“She assisted with the testing of the residents for COVID,” Eggers said. “She worked the COVID unit when needed.”

“The pandemic has taught me that a person does not have as much control as they thought,” Pazdernik said. “Without my faith, family, co-workers and my friends, the struggles and constant changes were insurmountable.”

Despite the challenges of COVID, Pazdernik said the employees at Elm Crest Manor have continued to provide the highest quality of care.

“Truly my greatest reward is to have been blessed to work with the most amazing team,” Pazdernik said. “There are daily struggles in every job and the last years have proven to test our abilities in health care. Everyone has been pushed to make continuous adjustments in their professional and personal lives. Seeing the dedication of all the employees that have worked through these challenges is the greatest reward.”

When Pazdernik isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her large family and relaxing with a good book.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0