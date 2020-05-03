Claudia Wehri: Hebron hospice nurse grows in empathy following father's death

Claudia Wehri's father, Al Feist, died of cancer in 2011. The Hebron native said the experience taught her, a home health care and hospice nurse, how to better relate to her patients and their families.
“I just think my dad having cancer taught me a lot – how to look at patients a little bit differently and families … when I go in to see a hospice patient, I know how they're feeling,” Wehri said.
“I look at the experience as, OK, my dad must've been telling me something – 'You need to get going and work on these kinds of things and learn how to teach these people how to cope and deal with end of life,'” she added.
The Hebron High School graduate studied at Bismarck State College for two years prior to attending Medcenter One College of Nursing, from which she graduated in 1993.
Wehri worked as a staff nurse for six months at the start of her career before an acquaintance suggested she specialize in home health and hospice care. The nurse tried it, loved it and has been assisting individuals in their homes and with end-of-life care for the past 27 years.
The CHI Health at Home employee serves as the clinical coordinator for its Dickinson agency -- a position she's held for the past three years. A perk of the job, Wehri said, is having the opportunity to educate staff members, patients and families on a variety of topics.
“I like the idea of being able to teach people,” she said. “My parents were both teachers and so I wanted to do something in the medical field but yet be able to do the teaching part, so this was just perfect.”
Wehri, prior to becoming a clinical coordinator, made home health care and hospice visits primarily in rural areas between Dickinson and Bismarck. She said her current position requires more time spent in an office setting.
“If my staff doesn't know how to do something, typically I'll go with them for visits,” she said. “We do hospice in the nursing homes at Dickinson, so if something would come up and I'm at the office … I'll quickly run over and do a visit or see what's going on with them so we can help out.”
CHI Health at Home employees care for babies, grandparents and everyone in between. Wehri said her oldest patient lived to be 108 years old.
Administering IVs, providing information on healthy living and teaching individuals how to care for and heal wounds are among the ways home health care nurses serve their patients, according to Wehri.
“Home health care is so important to keep people in their homes,” she said. “People want to live in their homes as long as they can.”
Hospice is a program Wehri, who is certified in gerontological and hospice and palliative care nursing, says is dear to her heart. She noted it's a specialty not every nurse will flourish in.
“You have to have a love for it. It's hard to explain because it's just such a wonderful thing,” she said. “The gratitude you get from the families – just being there with them, helping them through that end-of-life journey is just such a wonderful process.”
Compassionate is the word Mary Ann Brauhn used to describe Wehri when nominating her coworker for the honor.
“Claudia knows each patient and treats each one with the utmost concern,” Brauhn wrote. “She is approachable and selfless in assisting team members, serving as a calm point to help them work through solutions. She is such an extraordinary person, nurse, friend....”
Wehri, who was selected as a top nurse by a local health care panel, lives in Hebron with her husband, Jason. The couple has five children between the ages of 11 and 26 – Addison, Collin, Braden, Logan and Allyssa – and a 16-month-old grandson named Preston.
The nurse volunteers on a regular basis at her church, St. Ann's Catholic in Hebron, and assists the local fire department, where her husband serves as a fire chief, as needed. She is also a member of the city's park board.
