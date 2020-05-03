Claudia Wehri: Hebron hospice nurse grows in empathy following father's death

“I like the idea of being able to teach people,” she said. “My parents were both teachers and so I wanted to do something in the medical field but yet be able to do the teaching part, so this was just perfect.”

Wehri, prior to becoming a clinical coordinator, made home health care and hospice visits primarily in rural areas between Dickinson and Bismarck. She said her current position requires more time spent in an office setting.

“If my staff doesn't know how to do something, typically I'll go with them for visits,” she said. “We do hospice in the nursing homes at Dickinson, so if something would come up and I'm at the office … I'll quickly run over and do a visit or see what's going on with them so we can help out.”

CHI Health at Home employees care for babies, grandparents and everyone in between. Wehri said her oldest patient lived to be 108 years old.

Administering IVs, providing information on healthy living and teaching individuals how to care for and heal wounds are among the ways home health care nurses serve their patients, according to Wehri.

“Home health care is so important to keep people in their homes,” she said. “People want to live in their homes as long as they can.”