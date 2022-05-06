Cheryl Nieuwsma: A caring attitude leads to nursing career

Caring is the heart of the nursing profession and Cheryl Nieuwsma realized at a young age that she had what it takes.

“As a child growing up on a farm, I had a love for caring for our animals and babysitting neighbor kids. I was also always the one administering the vaccinations when working cattle because I enjoyed giving medicine, which made me think nursing may be in my future,” Nieuwsma said.

Nieuwsma’s career path became even more apparent after a heartbreaking farming accident.

“As a junior in high school, I had an uncle that died in a farming accident. Seeing him lying in a hospital bed fighting for his life sealed the deal for me. It was then that I realized that being a nurse was my calling. I wanted to help others,” Nieuwsma said.

After graduating from high school, Nieuwsma enrolled in the nursing program at the University of Mary. She graduated in 2000 and she has been caring for patients ever since.

“Being a nurse has been one of the most rewarding jobs you can have. I have never had a nursing job that I have not liked,” Nieuwsma said.

Nieuwsma’s 22-year nursing career has spanned different environments and roles.

“My career started as a pediatric/NICU nurse at St. A’s (now known as CHI St. Alexius Health). After three and a half years, I took a job with Mid-Dakota Clinic working in an OB/GYN clinic for five years and then I transferred to an ambulatory surgery center where I am currently working today,” she explained.

Nieuwsma, 44, is the nurse manager at Brightside Surgical in downtown Bismarck. The Ambulatory Surgery Center offers same-day surgical care for its patients. Nieuwsma was nominated by her colleague, Sammi Triplett, and selected by a panel of judges as a 2022 honoree for The Bismarck Tribune’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” award ceremony.

“Cheryl is one of the best nurse managers out there,” said Triplett. “She is calm, collected and patient as a saint.”

Triplett adds that Nieuwsma is highly respected by her colleagues.

“She is a go-to for everything. There isn’t a situation that she doesn’t know how to handle,” Triplett said.

Nieuwsma’s caring attitude goes beyond her patients. She is also recognized as a kind and compassionate leader.

“I do my best to ensure patients are well cared for. I also advocate for and listen to the needs of a team of about 30 staff. I feel a key to a manager’s success is to stay calm, lead by example, keep a positive attitude, and work alongside the team,” Nieuwsma said.

Triplett further praised Nieuwsma. “Her care for her patients is second to none and her care of her staff is equivalent. She will sacrifice her own work to make sure employees can have a day off if needed, an hour off for an appointment or need to leave early for the day. She is the key component to the success of our department.”

Nieuwsma takes pride in her relationships with her patients and colleagues.

“As a nurse I get the privilege of making people feel better, giving them encouragement, or comforting them in time of need. As a nurse manager I also have the privilege of leading a successful team,” Nieuwsma said.

Cheryl and her husband, Darek, live in Bismarck. The couple has three children, Lexi, 19, Hunter, 17, and Noah, 10. In her free time, Nieuwsma enjoys walking, hiking, fishing, hunting, volleyball, watching the Cowboys play football and spending time at the lake with family and friends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0