Cheryl Helm: Mentor inspires McClusky native to become a nurse

Cheryl Helm, of McClusky, was an older than average student working as a nurse aide when she began taking classes in 2004 to become a nurse -- a job she says she absolutely loves.
The long-time CHI St. Alexius Health Turtle Lake Hospital employee credits the late Elaine Hanson, a former co-worker, for inspiring her to chase her dream.
“I always wanted to be a nurse,” Helm said. “One of my LPNs that I worked with when I was an aide -- Elaine Hanson -- said, 'Cheryl, you need to go apply for this scholarship. You'd be a great nurse.'
“So I applied for the scholarship through St. A's and I got it. It was awesome, it was just awesome,” Helm added. “Elaine has passed away since. I think about her a lot.”
Helm, who said she always enjoyed helping the nurses when she was an aide, is a McClusky High School graduate. She worked at Helm's Tavern, in her hometown, and kept busy with odd jobs, such as house painting, prior to becoming a nurse aide in 1996.
The mother of three children -- Chrissy, 39, Carrie Mae, 36, and Amanda, 33 -- began taking classes at Bismarck State College in 2004. She then attended United Tribes Technical College, graduating in 2007 as a licensed practical nurse.
“I loved it out there (at UTTC). They treated me like family,” she said. “It was just awesome.”
Helm worked part time on the telemetry floor at CHI St. Alexius Health, in Bismarck, while going to nursing school, and said it was a great experience.
The LPN works as a charge nurse at the Turtle Lake hospital, where she was previously employed as a nurse aide. She has been a CHI St. Alexius employee, working either in Turtle Lake or Bismarck, for the past 24 years.
Helm was pleasantly surprised, she said, when the hospital's director of nursing and administrative staff asked her three years ago to be a charge nurse -- a position the LPN can assume so long as a registered nurse is nearby.
“I thought, 'You want me to be charge nurse?'” she said. “Well, apparently, I have a backbone to tell people what to do. I do have a nickname here -- they call me 'Sarge' because I'm kind of bossy.”
Helm said she loves to see her patients smile. The hardest aspect of the job, according to the nurse, is when someone she cares for, and knows on a personal level, dies.
“These patients are like grandpas and grandmas to us right now in our swing bed,” she said, noting she enjoys sitting with the elderly individuals in her care and listening to their stories from the past.
Patients that are discharged from the Turtle Lake hospital after receiving rehabilitation therapy oftentimes send a card of thanks to the facility's staff once they are settled in back home, according to Helm. She said it makes her feel good when her name is mentioned.
Altruistic is the one word Brenda Blasius used to describe her co-worker when nominating Helm, who was selected as a winning nurse by CHI St. Alexius Health representatives, for the honor.
“Cheryl … always goes above and beyond her duty -- not just at work but every day,” Blasius wrote. “She has a heart of gold and would give her last breath for someone. She considers others before herself.”
The nurse serves on several committees within the hospital, helping to organize its annual supper and employee Christmas party. She is a McClusky Rural Ambulance District volunteer.
Helm assists with events and fundraisers in her community, and is in charge of concessions for the McClusky Dragon Baseball Program, in which a couple of her grandchildren participate during the summer. She has four grandkids – Tyson, 14, Micah, 7, Riley, 11, and Corey, 1.
Helm, whose husband, Kerry, died unexpectedly in October 2016, says rural health care is important.
“With rural hospitals, I think patients get more one-on-one care,” she said. “If we didn't have this hospital in Turtle Lake, we'd have to drive 65 miles with our ambulance. This way we're only driving 25 miles with a really critical patient. Having these rural hospitals is very important.”
