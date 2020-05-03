Cheryl Helm: Mentor inspires McClusky native to become a nurse

Helm worked part time on the telemetry floor at CHI St. Alexius Health, in Bismarck, while going to nursing school, and said it was a great experience.

The LPN works as a charge nurse at the Turtle Lake hospital, where she was previously employed as a nurse aide. She has been a CHI St. Alexius employee, working either in Turtle Lake or Bismarck, for the past 24 years.

Helm was pleasantly surprised, she said, when the hospital's director of nursing and administrative staff asked her three years ago to be a charge nurse -- a position the LPN can assume so long as a registered nurse is nearby.

“I thought, 'You want me to be charge nurse?'” she said. “Well, apparently, I have a backbone to tell people what to do. I do have a nickname here -- they call me 'Sarge' because I'm kind of bossy.”

Helm said she loves to see her patients smile. The hardest aspect of the job, according to the nurse, is when someone she cares for, and knows on a personal level, dies.

“These patients are like grandpas and grandmas to us right now in our swing bed,” she said, noting she enjoys sitting with the elderly individuals in her care and listening to their stories from the past.