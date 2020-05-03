Carly Sanders: Wishek director of nursing stresses importance of rural health care

The Wishek Ambulance Service volunteer lives with her husband, Eric, and their 3-year-old son, Jonas. The couple is expecting their second child in October.

Bismarck Tribune readers voted Sanders one of the top 10 nurses. “Compassionate” is the word Acacia Stuckle used to describe her sister on the nomination form.

“Carly puts her heart and soul into her rural hospital,” Stuckle wrote. “She does whatever it takes to meet the needs of her patients, going above and beyond on a daily basis. Stories from local folks make me incredibly proud of her and the work she does each day.”

Forming personal relationships with her patients and seeing them progress are the most rewarding aspects of being a nurse, Sanders said.

“We see a lot of the same patients and it's so easy to get so close with them and their families that they start to feel like your own family,” she said. “And we don't have a very large staff so the staff we do have, we all really are family here … There's always somebody to pick you up when you're down.”

Sanders shared the story of her team reviving a patient after he coded, and having him return to the hospital some time later to say thanks and give hugs.