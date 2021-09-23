When Carie Marshall-Moore was young, she dreamed of living on a farm or ranch one day. The Crocus resident got her first taste of agriculture on her grandparents’ farm, and she was hooked.
“I spent my summers and weekends at the farm as much as I could,” she said. “My dad and my grandpa were very influential in teaching me mechanics and maintenance, which has proven to be very useful, while my grandma taught me how to care for animals and to always stay busy and productive.”
As a teenager, Moore dedicated her time to pursuing her interests in agriculture through Future Farmers of America. After high school, she earned an associate degree in fish and wildlife management from North Dakota State University-Bottineau and a bachelor’s degree in plant and animal biology from Minot State University. She worked at a dairy farm, swine confinement operations, and a zoo before she married her husband, Jason, and they officially began CrocusView-Moore Farms. The couple raises soybeans, wheat, barley, canola, oats and do extensive work implementing cover crops.
“I love that there is always something to do,” she said.
Moore initially worked part time with her husband and full time at her local soil conservation district.
“For almost 10 years I worked directly with producers, professionals and the public regarding agriculture, natural resources and education,” she said.
About three years ago, Moore and her husband changed careers to improve their financial situation. Moore is now full time on the farm, helps a local rancher and homeschools one of their children, while her husband works full time for a trucking company.
“Jason and I do a lot of work together regarding production; but I do field work, minor equipment maintenance and repairs, custom work, crop scouting, soil sampling, ag meetings, and serve as a class farmer for numerous schools,” Moore said.
In addition, Moore runs Tractor Rounds + Coffee Grounds, an ag consulting and communications business where she edits and designs newsletters, creates social media posts and conducts ag communications via video, print and digital media.
She does all of this, plus raises a family and volunteers extensively with local, state, and national organizations that promote agriculture.
“If you are looking for someone who is devoted to educating, leadership and advocating for agriculture and women in agriculture, then Carie fits that role to a ‘T’," said Heather Lang, of Sterling, who nominated Moore for Country Woman of the Year.
Moore calls herself a ‘jack-of-all-trades.’
“I am by no means a professional at any one thing,” she said. “I love the friendships I have made with others in ag. I love spending hours in a piece of equipment with my music, sermons, or podcasts while drinking coffee. I love seeing my kids take active roles as they get older, knowing they are learning life skills at a young age that many other kids aren’t.”