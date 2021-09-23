Carie Marshall-Moore

About three years ago, Moore and her husband changed careers to improve their financial situation. Moore is now full time on the farm, helps a local rancher and homeschools one of their children, while her husband works full time for a trucking company.

“Jason and I do a lot of work together regarding production; but I do field work, minor equipment maintenance and repairs, custom work, crop scouting, soil sampling, ag meetings, and serve as a class farmer for numerous schools,” Moore said.

In addition, Moore runs Tractor Rounds + Coffee Grounds, an ag consulting and communications business where she edits and designs newsletters, creates social media posts and conducts ag communications via video, print and digital media.

She does all of this, plus raises a family and volunteers extensively with local, state, and national organizations that promote agriculture.

“If you are looking for someone who is devoted to educating, leadership and advocating for agriculture and women in agriculture, then Carie fits that role to a ‘T’," said Heather Lang, of Sterling, who nominated Moore for Country Woman of the Year.

Moore calls herself a ‘jack-of-all-trades.’