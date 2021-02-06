Bismarck Tribune Sport Show returns for 51st year

The calendar says it’s not yet spring, but the 51st annual Bismarck Tribune Sport Show means spring isn’t far away.
The Bismarck Event Center will be filled with recreational vehicles, boats and all kinds of outdoor gear Feb. 12-14. As with any gathering large or small, safeguards will be in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Those protocols will have only a small impact on the event.
“We have to comply with certain regulations,” said Kara Zimmer, the Tribune's marketing and promotions manager. “The capacity will be different as far as foot traffic and the amount of vendors.”
Zimmer said some vendors won’t be there again, but others who haven’t been in the past will. More than 65 vendors are still expected.
“We’ve just had to play it by ear,” Zimmer added. “We’re lucky that we get to have it in-person and don’t have to do it virtually.”
Zimmer said the largest vendors will be back, including Capital R.V. Centers, Moritz Sport and Marine, River City Sports, Vallely Sport and Marine and Roughrider RVs.
“We still have tons of smaller vendors,” Zimmer said. “We do have a lot of new vendors, which is great. And we’ll still have many of the same activities we’ve had. We’ll have mini-golf, photo booth and family fun night with mascots and a scavenger hunt. A lot of things are still going on.”
The three-day event also features a return of the popular DockDogs Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Seminars are another popular part of the Sport Show. This year’s lineup features Saturday sessions from pro-anglers Jason Mitchell, Ted Takasaki and Zach Axtman.
Casting and reeling will give way to peddling on Friday as bicycle mechanic and former pro bicycle racer and coach Jairo Ramos of 701 Cycle and Sport in Bismarck presents Half the Wheels, Twice the Fun kids bike rodeo.
Ramos, who is spreading the word about the great bike riding opportunities in North Dakota, is a native of Honduras, who moved to United States 15 years ago. He settled in Santa Monica, California, where he worked in a bike store.
“I’ve been in the bike industry since 1989, so I have seen bicycle evolution like you have no idea. I will have lot of fun facts that children didn’t know and make it entertaining,” Ramos said. “It will be explaining the difference in bikes. From a distance, they all look the same. One of the themes is asking children what they think bicycles of the future will look like.”
Ramos will also include topics like safe riding and security. He has a lifetime of experience to pass on.
In Honduras, he had two bike teams and was a team leader for two teams. He was on the national bike team for three years. “I have done quite a few things related to bikes,” Ramos said.
Ramos met his wife, a native of Tioga, while living in California and moved to Tioga nine years ago, and to Bismarck in 2015.
“One of the main reasons I moved to Bismarck was the bike trails. I just loved what I saw in the Bismarck area,” Ramos said.
Ramos, who also teaches spin classes at the YMCA in the winter, has worked on high-end bicycles for the likes of Orlando Bloom, Barry Bonds, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Christina Aguilera and more.