Bismarck Tribune Sport Show returns for 51st year

The three-day event also features a return of the popular DockDogs Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Seminars are another popular part of the Sport Show. This year’s lineup features Saturday sessions from pro-anglers Jason Mitchell, Ted Takasaki and Zach Axtman.

Casting and reeling will give way to peddling on Friday as bicycle mechanic and former pro bicycle racer and coach Jairo Ramos of 701 Cycle and Sport in Bismarck presents Half the Wheels, Twice the Fun kids bike rodeo.

Ramos, who is spreading the word about the great bike riding opportunities in North Dakota, is a native of Honduras, who moved to United States 15 years ago. He settled in Santa Monica, California, where he worked in a bike store.

“I’ve been in the bike industry since 1989, so I have seen bicycle evolution like you have no idea. I will have lot of fun facts that children didn’t know and make it entertaining,” Ramos said. “It will be explaining the difference in bikes. From a distance, they all look the same. One of the themes is asking children what they think bicycles of the future will look like.”

Ramos will also include topics like safe riding and security. He has a lifetime of experience to pass on.