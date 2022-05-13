Bismarck mayor faces grief, disappointment

From 1874 until his death in 1905, Bismarck’s first mayor received numerous bitter pills and disappointments, but he always tried to remain optimistic.

Edmund Hackett was elected to the Legislature, but denied his seat because of what appeared to be a clerical error. He served on the board of three prospective railroads that failed and founded two towns, one of which became a county seat, but both communities ultimately died. He grieved the suicidal death of his wife after one year of marriage and invented a device that the press claimed would soon make him a millionaire, but the manufacturing costs and lack of sales destroyed him financially.

After being appointed mayor of Bismarck by the Dakota Territorial Legislature in January 1875, Hackett began his duties in the newly incorporated city. An election was scheduled for April, and Hackett’s opponent, John McLean, a successful Bismarck businessman, was elected. Hackett then returned to his occupation of constructing buildings in the rapidly growing city.

In 1876, Hackett once again ran for the house in the Dakota Territorial Legislature, and once again, he was victorious. However, this time, his election was not overturned. The mid-1870s was the time of gold rush fever in the Black Hills, and Hackett, along with a dozen other wealthy and influential residents of Bismarck and Mandan, decided to build a railroad from Bismarck to Deadwood. In the late fall of 1877, the Bismarck, Fort Lincoln and Black Hills Railroad was chartered.

At first, all of the pieces for forming a successful railroad appeared to be falling into place and Hackett, along with 10 other investors, decided to also build a 250-mile railroad to what is now northeastern South Dakota. In April 1878, this group of men organized the Bismarck and Lake Kampeska Railroad, which would run from Bismarck to Watertown, where it would link up with the Winona and St. Peter Railroad.

Both of the railroad projects of which Hackett was a board member had great difficulty in finding investors, largely because the Northern Pacific Railroad had gone bankrupt in 1975, and both of his railroads collapsed soon after they had begun. Despite the disappointments, Hackett believed the opportunity was ripe to make a great fortune by building a successful railroad that would expand into soon-to-be populated areas. Late in 1881, he was approached by two of his friends, Erastus Williams and Alexander McKenzie, with the idea of running a railroad from Bismarck to north-central Dakota Territory, which would then proceed into Canada.

On Feb. 13, 1882, Hackett joined six others in organizing the Bismarck, Mouse River, Turtle Mountain and Manitoba Railroad Company. With $2 million in capital for the 180-mile proposed route, the company selected Williams as president and McKenzie as general manager. It was the only major project in the state to have four members on its board for which counties were named. Besides Williams and McKenzie, other board members included John P. Dunn and James A. Emmons.

Hackett’s main objective was to go into the largely uninhabited regions of the selected rail route and find choice locations for proposed town sites. The first site he chose was along the Souris River, near the present-day town of Denbeigh. He named the town Villard, and it was the first town established in McHenry County. Just a few miles to the north, Hackett laid out a second town that he named Souris City, but it was called Hackett Falls by others.

Hackett returned to Bismarck to tell the citizens about the beautiful new country he had discovered and to encourage people to settle at the town sites he had established. While he was putting together a party of potential settlers, he began dating a much younger woman named Leah Hortense Youngs. The romance became intense and they planned on getting married, but, since Hackett would be busy trying to get his new recruits settled, the wedding would have to wait.

Though most of Hackett’s time was spent in McHenry County, he found a beautiful location on the western shore of Devils Lake to build a cabin and make it a home for himself and soon-to-be new bride. When Leah became Mrs. Hackett on Dec. 14, 1883, the married couple resided here. Three to four months later, the Hacketts became parents of a son. Unfortunately, Leah appears to have developed what is referred to today as post-partum depression, and this was exacerbated by her isolation, miles from the closest neighbors and having her husband away for extended periods of time.

The isolation became more prolonged when McHenry County was organized on Oct. 15, 1884, and Hackett was appointed commissioner. In December, after making certain her infant son was cared for, Leah took a knife and slit her throat. Both the Jamestown Capitol and the Bismarck Tribune wrote that Edmund Hackett was devastated upon learning of his wife’s tragic demise.

After completing his work as commissioner, Hackett left the area and was living in Florence, Ala., on April 23, 1889, when he filed a patent for an automatic railroad car-coupler. He then moved to Guthrie, Okla., to manufacture his new device. Since the coupler would automatically lock when one rail car backed into another car, injuries and deaths to railroad workers was expected to be greatly reduced, and it was reported that “in a very short while, (the coupler) will be attached to every car in the United States.” The press prematurely announced, “Ed Hackett a Millionaire.” For some reason, sales fell far short of expectations.

Hackett later moved to Seymour, Texas, where in December 1890, he received a patent for “a potato-digger and sacker all in one,” but significant sales of this device did not materialize either. In a desperate attempt to regain the wealth he once possessed, Hackett moved to Kalispell, Montana, to look for gold. He had a claim on the Fisher River and died on Oct. 7, 1905, while pursuing his final quest.

Curt Eriksmoen has conducted historical research on North Dakota for 40 years and written the newspaper column “Did You Know That …?” since 2003. Reach Eriksmoen at cjeriksmoen@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0