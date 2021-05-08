Betsy Zarr: Mid Dakota Clinic nurse adapts to change

Nurses adapt to change all the time. Whether it’s new policies and procedures, a variation in a patient’s condition, new equipment or even a pandemic, nurses like Mid Dakota Clinic’s Betsy Zarr are flexible, caring and genuinely want to help others.
“I like helping people and making a difference in people’s lives,” Zarr said.
Zarr, 45, downplays the changes COVID-19 has caused at the TODAY Clinic where she works. She says the biggest adaptation has been prolonged use of personal protective equipment such as N95 filtering facepiece respirators, disposable surgical gowns and gloves.
“I can’t say my job at the TODAY Clinic has changed dramatically during the pandemic,” said Zarr. “As nurses, we adapt and are flexible to the changes going on -- but if anything sticks out the most for me it is having to wear PPE.”
Zarr, a registered medical assistant, has been a part of the nursing staff at Mid Dakota Clinic for the past five years. The walk-in clinic is staffed by medical doctors and support personnel. She said educating patients during the pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges.
“Since the pandemic started there has been unknowns and unanswered questions and sometimes that can be challenging because there’s just no answer to give people,” she said.
Despite the changes due to coronavirus, Zarr said she is still happy with her profession. The Bismarck native, who moved to Arvada, Colorado, in 1990 when she was 15 years old, earned her RMA credential in 1996 from PIMA Medical Institute in Denver. She returned to Bismarck in 1999 where she continued her career in nursing.
“One of the greatest rewards in nursing is the satisfaction I feel when I have helped someone feel better. It might be something as simple as just making them smile or laugh,” Zarr said. “Knowing that I helped to make a difference in someone’s day is rewarding.”
Besides being a medical assistant, Zarr taught future medical assistants at Rasmussen College in Bismarck. She helped start the medical assistant program and served as the medical assisting coordinator for several years. Even though the campus has since closed, Zarr found the opportunity meaningful, rewarding and important to her personal growth.
“I had never done something like starting a program from the ground up, let alone teaching,” she said. “I taught everything from medical terminology to hands-on skills such as drawing blood to giving shots, performing EKGs, customer service and CPR.”
As the coordinator, Zarr was also responsible for creating an advisory board and generating opportunities for students to work in clinics for their externships.
“Looking back, before working at Rasmussen College, I feel like I must have lived in a box,” Zarr said. “I went to work, shopping and church but I never left my comfort zone.”
Zarr said her work at Rasmussen College really changed her outlook on life.
“(Before Rasmussen) I didn’t volunteer on a regular basis and I wasn’t comfortable starting conversations with people outside of my comfort zone,” she said. “Now I feel more comfortable speaking in front of groups as well as having conversations on a one-to-one basis with people I don’t know. I realize that treating everyone the same regardless of their title or position in life is important.”
In addition to coordinating the medical assistant program, Zarr enrolled at Rasmussen as a student, earning her bachelor’s degree in health care management in 2017. She has spent her nursing career in clinics and the classroom and is grateful for both experiences.
Zarr and her husband Ron have two children, Brittany and Ambriella. They also have a grandson, Kobe. The Zarrs live in Bismarck.
