Betsy Zarr: Mid Dakota Clinic nurse adapts to change

Nurses adapt to change all the time. Whether it’s new policies and procedures, a variation in a patient’s condition, new equipment or even a pandemic, nurses like Mid Dakota Clinic’s Betsy Zarr are flexible, caring and genuinely want to help others.

“I like helping people and making a difference in people’s lives,” Zarr said.

Zarr, 45, downplays the changes COVID-19 has caused at the TODAY Clinic where she works. She says the biggest adaptation has been prolonged use of personal protective equipment such as N95 filtering facepiece respirators, disposable surgical gowns and gloves.

“I can’t say my job at the TODAY Clinic has changed dramatically during the pandemic,” said Zarr. “As nurses, we adapt and are flexible to the changes going on -- but if anything sticks out the most for me it is having to wear PPE.”

Zarr, a registered medical assistant, has been a part of the nursing staff at Mid Dakota Clinic for the past five years. The walk-in clinic is staffed by medical doctors and support personnel. She said educating patients during the pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges.