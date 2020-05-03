Bethany Bernhardt: Breastfeeding advocate finds joy in helping moms, babies

Bethany Bernhardt, who works as a clinical coordinator on the labor and delivery floor at Bismarck's Sanford Health, said she felt inspired to become a certified lactation consultant in 2016 after breastfeeding proved challenging following the birth of her first child.
“I had major problems with breastfeeding and realized this is where we can change our community,” she said. “And so I pursued that (certification) and have worked towards initiating education and awareness, and supporting moms in our community.”
Bernhardt says helping mothers -- both new and seasoned -- brings her great joy.
“I love helping moms. I love helping them bring their child into this world, and then supporting them through the first years with breastfeeding and everything beyond,” she said.
The Mandan native graduated from the University of Mary in 2008 with a degree in nursing. Shortly thereafter she moved to Fargo, where she worked for four years before signing up to be a travel nurse with her husband, Ben.
The couple followed their work around the country for about a year before deciding it was time to venture back home and settle down. The Bernhardts -- now a family of five -- live in Bismarck. The nurse says she takes pride in being a mom to Jake, 4, Tyler, 3, and Haley, 8 months.
The first half of Bernhardt's 12-year nursing career was spent working in neonatal intensive care units in Fargo and while traveling. Labor and delivery has been her specialty the past six years, having joined the Sanford team in 2014.
“After being a nurse for 12 years, I'm friends with some of the moms I took care of on Facebook,” she said. “Watching their little kids grow up, and knowing they were just 1 pound when you first helped take care of them and now they're thriving second-graders, third graders – it's pretty amazing.”
Bernhardt was nominated as an exemplary nurse by her friend, Farren Nelson, and selected as one of the top 10 by Sanford Health representatives. A nomination was also received from Casey Nyhus, a patient and friend of the nurse.
“Bethany … cares deeply about breastfeeding and is always there to help with advice and support to anyone who should need it, at any stage in their breastfeeding journey,” Nelson wrote. “She is kind, compassionate and has a warmth about the way she tends to her patients. My own journey through birth and breastfeeding would not be the same without her.”
Every year Bernhardt hosts Bismarck-Mandan's Big Latch On, which is a community event to support and bring awareness to breastfeeding. Groups of lactating women gather together at locations around the world to latch on their child, or children, at a set time for one minute.
“It is amazing how much the event has grown and how much Bismarck has evolved … Our breastfeeding rates and awareness are skyrocketing and it's amazing,” she said.
The nurse helps facilitate the Professional Lactation Support of Bismarck Facebook page, and collaborates with other certified lactation consultants in the area whenever she has the chance.
Bernhardt oversees Sanford's pregnancy and infant loss bereavement program, and organizes two events each year. The first one takes place Oct. 15 -- Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
“The event in October is, essentially, a funeral for all of the infants that are under 20 weeks, which are considered miscarriages,” she said. “All of those infants who have passed away, they don't get the chance to have a funeral, per se, always. But that feeling of loss is no different for any parent who loses a child.”
The second event, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, takes place on Dec. 6. Anyone who has lost a child, at any stage of life, is welcome to attend. Participants help decorate the tree by hanging bulbs bearing the names of their deceased loved ones on its branches.
“It's a pretty moving event,” Bernhardt said.
