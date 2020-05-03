Bethany Bernhardt: Breastfeeding advocate finds joy in helping moms, babies

The first half of Bernhardt's 12-year nursing career was spent working in neonatal intensive care units in Fargo and while traveling. Labor and delivery has been her specialty the past six years, having joined the Sanford team in 2014.

“After being a nurse for 12 years, I'm friends with some of the moms I took care of on Facebook,” she said. “Watching their little kids grow up, and knowing they were just 1 pound when you first helped take care of them and now they're thriving second-graders, third graders – it's pretty amazing.”

Bernhardt was nominated as an exemplary nurse by her friend, Farren Nelson, and selected as one of the top 10 by Sanford Health representatives. A nomination was also received from Casey Nyhus, a patient and friend of the nurse.

“Bethany … cares deeply about breastfeeding and is always there to help with advice and support to anyone who should need it, at any stage in their breastfeeding journey,” Nelson wrote. “She is kind, compassionate and has a warmth about the way she tends to her patients. My own journey through birth and breastfeeding would not be the same without her.”