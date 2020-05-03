Amelia Kost: Bismarck ER nurse believes a good attitude is reciprocated

Kost has served as a shoulder for patients to cry on. The role has also been reversed, she said. The nurse recalls crying with a patient at the start of her career who had been in a bad motor vehicle accident. While telling the patient about the different resources available to him, she said she broke down in tears.

“Usually in the emergency department, things don't get to you too much,” she said. “At some point or another throughout the day, if it's not me, it is another nurse who has something people would probably consider hard to deal with and take care of. There is sort of a natural distancing, I think, that you have so you can actually take care of those people and not get too involved with it.”

Kost, who considered majoring in psychology with the aim of attending law school, said she was drawn to the field of nursing because of all the specialties it has to offer. She said she likes working with people, as well.

“Nursing -- a lot of people talk about how rewarding it is. You know, it is a rewarding job,” she said. “Like anything else, it'll be rewarding if you make it that way and try to take the time … you just have to go in with a good attitude and it's kind of reciprocated back.”

Kelly Glovich nominated Kost for the honor, calling her friend and co-worker amazing.