Amelia Kost: Bismarck ER nurse believes a good attitude is reciprocated

Amelia Kost began her nursing career last August at Bismarck's Sanford Health Emergency Department, which she called a surprisingly cheerful unit.
“The one thing that I was surprised by at the ER, that I really do like a lot, is people come there for not always the happiest things but it actually can be a pretty happy place,” Kost said. “I would say a majority of the time, by the time patients leave us either to go home or go upstairs, the improvement is so quick. It's nice to see them … just leaving happier.
“Every floor, no matter where you work, or place -- nursing home or wherever -- has happy and sad stuff,” she added.
The registered nurse is a graduate of Century High School and the University of North Dakota, class of 2019. She completed her practicum early last year at Sanford's emergency department.
Kost worked as a certified nursing assistant throughout college; she was employed at a long-term care center during the summers and Sanford's labor and delivery floor during the winters.
The Bismarck native said the emergency department, so far, has been a good fit for her.
“I chose the ER because of the teamwork and the people that I got to work with. I just really liked all of them and kind of the pace there,” she said. “As a new nurse, I wanted to be able to learn a lot and see lots of different things rather than start on such a focused floor.”
Kost has served as a shoulder for patients to cry on. The role has also been reversed, she said. The nurse recalls crying with a patient at the start of her career who had been in a bad motor vehicle accident. While telling the patient about the different resources available to him, she said she broke down in tears.
“Usually in the emergency department, things don't get to you too much,” she said. “At some point or another throughout the day, if it's not me, it is another nurse who has something people would probably consider hard to deal with and take care of. There is sort of a natural distancing, I think, that you have so you can actually take care of those people and not get too involved with it.”
Kost, who considered majoring in psychology with the aim of attending law school, said she was drawn to the field of nursing because of all the specialties it has to offer. She said she likes working with people, as well.
“Nursing -- a lot of people talk about how rewarding it is. You know, it is a rewarding job,” she said. “Like anything else, it'll be rewarding if you make it that way and try to take the time … you just have to go in with a good attitude and it's kind of reciprocated back.”
Kelly Glovich nominated Kost for the honor, calling her friend and co-worker amazing.
“Amelia has blossomed into an amazing nurse and even better person,” Glovich wrote. “She is kind, caring, compassionate and develops meaningful relationships with her patients in the short amount of time that they are together. Amelia is the nurse you want on your family's side when unplanned injuries or illnesses strike.”
Kost, who was selected as a winning nurse by Sanford Health representatives, says the quiet moments she has with her patients are one of the most rewarding parts of the job.
“Anytime I have a patient who we just have a minute to chat to get to know each other is always really nice, especially some of the older people. They're always sweet and they'll like grab your hand before you go and things like that,” she said. “I just like those types of things.”
Kost attends Bismarck's Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, where she occasionally serves as a cantor with her mom and two sisters. She also enjoys singing in the church choir during the holiday season and when time allows during the winter months.
The nurse says she cherishes her relationships with her twin sister, Abby, and their younger sister, Olivia.
“Nursing -- a lot of people talk about how rewarding it is. You know, it is a rewarding job. Like anything else, it'll be rewarding if you make it that way and try to take the time … you just have to go in with a good attitude and it's kind of reciprocated back.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!