AARP North Dakota seeking nominations for volunteer award

AARP North Dakota is seeking nominations for its Andrus Award for Community Service – its most prestigious volunteer award.
Nominations will be evaluated based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community and inspired others to volunteer. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
Nominees must be 50 years or older and the achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay, and reflect AARP’s vision and purpose, and be replicable. Couples or partners who perform service together are eligible; however, teams are not eligible. Nominees do not have to be AARP members.
The award recipient will be able to designate a nonprofit organization to which $500 will be donated in the award recipient’s name.
The nomination deadline is July 15. Submit nominations online at www.aarp.org/andrusaward, where you will also find more information and complete eligibility requirements.
The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 50 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country, including David Ellefson from Bismarck.
Friendly voices standing by
Know someone who could use a friendly voice?
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people remain isolated. Just hearing a friendly voice on the other end of the line can help in these challenging times.
AARP Friendly Voices are trained AARP volunteers who will provide a call to say hello.
There are two ways to request a call to yourself or to a loved one. Call toll-free 1-888-281-0145 to make the request. Or, submit a request online at https://aarpcommunityconnections.org/friendly-voices/.
Social isolation was a common problem even before the coronavirus pandemic. A study, published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and supported by AARP Foundation, reported 43% of adults age 60 or older said they had felt lonely. And, while social isolation and loneliness are serious health issues by themselves, they can also exacerbate existing health problems.
AARP has also launched Community Connections – a new online platform that allows people to organize and find local volunteer groups to help pick up groceries, provide financial assistance or lend emotional support to neighbors, friends and loved ones. These informal online groups – also called “mutual aid” groups – are especially important to those most at risk from COVID-19 and must continue to isolate.
AARP Community Connections helps people reach out to volunteers in their community who are willing to help their neighbors with their unique needs.
Community Connections is completely free to use, and AARP membership is not required. For more information, visit www.aarpcommunityconnections.org.
Lyle Halvorson has been the communications director for AARP North Dakota since 2005.
