AARP North Dakota seeking nominations for volunteer award

Friendly voices standing by

Know someone who could use a friendly voice?

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people remain isolated. Just hearing a friendly voice on the other end of the line can help in these challenging times.

AARP Friendly Voices are trained AARP volunteers who will provide a call to say hello.

There are two ways to request a call to yourself or to a loved one. Call toll-free 1-888-281-0145 to make the request. Or, submit a request online at https://aarpcommunityconnections.org/friendly-voices/.

Social isolation was a common problem even before the coronavirus pandemic. A study, published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and supported by AARP Foundation, reported 43% of adults age 60 or older said they had felt lonely. And, while social isolation and loneliness are serious health issues by themselves, they can also exacerbate existing health problems.