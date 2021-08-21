2021 is the year of the road trip

This has been deemed the year of the road trip – and most areas of the country have been looking at travel in personal vehicles as the key to attracting visitors. Our promotions have tied into this trend with a new road trip guide, new itineraries, social promotions, visitor information services and a new state map. We know that leisure travel is leading recovery and in North Dakota that has included general road trips, outdoor recreation, and the return of sports events and major festivals.

Some of my favorite places to explore include those areas around the state that provide outdoor adventure and are included in our new road trip itineraries. Journey through the agricultural heartland and urban soul of North Dakota along the Interstate 29 corridor and see hidden gems like the Chahinkapa Zoo or Bagg Bonanza Farm. Stop in Fargo and take a stroll downtown and grab a quick lunch at BernBaum’s or Blackbird Wood Fire Pizza then north to Grand Forks. Take a spin around the greenway, enjoy local flavors at Rhombus Guys then pick up some famous “chippers” before heading to the Rendezvous Region. While in the region, check out the new trails at Frost Fire Park or the breathtaking views in the Pembina Gorge.