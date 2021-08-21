2021 is the year of the road trip

This has been deemed the year of the road trip – and most areas of the country have been looking at travel in personal vehicles as the key to attracting visitors. Our promotions have tied into this trend with a new road trip guide, new itineraries, social promotions, visitor information services and a new state map. We know that leisure travel is leading recovery and in North Dakota that has included general road trips, outdoor recreation, and the return of sports events and major festivals.
Some of my favorite places to explore include those areas around the state that provide outdoor adventure and are included in our new road trip itineraries. Journey through the agricultural heartland and urban soul of North Dakota along the Interstate 29 corridor and see hidden gems like the Chahinkapa Zoo or Bagg Bonanza Farm. Stop in Fargo and take a stroll downtown and grab a quick lunch at BernBaum’s or Blackbird Wood Fire Pizza then north to Grand Forks. Take a spin around the greenway, enjoy local flavors at Rhombus Guys then pick up some famous “chippers” before heading to the Rendezvous Region. While in the region, check out the new trails at Frost Fire Park or the breathtaking views in the Pembina Gorge.
On the western part of the state, travel North Dakota's ruggedly beautiful Highway 85. Bone up on dinosaurs and sign up for a day trip with Pioneer Trails Regional Museum staff to collect fossils in the area. Have a bite to eat at Grazer’s Burgers and Beers before heading out for Medora. Take a scenic drive through Theodore Roosevelt National Park and stop for a hike at Wind Canyon or Buck Hill. For the adventure-seekers, the 144-mile Maah Daah Hey Trail carved through the Badlands provides an epic ride with breathtaking views. Swing over to Bully Pulpit for a round of golf then take in a pitchfork steak meal and a night under the stars at the Medora Musical. Head north to Watford City where you’ll find a charming downtown with quaint shops like Door 204 and enjoy Slow Ride Cocina. On to Williston where you’ll find more history, outdoor recreation and entertainment from fishing on the Missouri River to stepping back in time at Fort Buford or Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site.
We also continue to see more attention on agritourism with a specific interest in our sunflower fields. This has inspired the creation of a sunflower bloom map for travelers to see them up close and in person while traveling through the state: https://www.ndtourism.com/best-places/let-amazing-sunflower-put-smile-your-face
This is just a small sample of the many outdoor adventure activities available throughout North Dakota so we encourage you to make plans to explore our great state this year!
Sara Otte Coleman is the North Dakota director of tourism and marketing division.