"He was in shape, has had a productive career. He's a good football player, he's smart, he's tough. So we were interested in him, honestly, before, and we're just trying to make sure that at each spot we can, we're as healthy as we can be going into this stretch of days, which is going to be an important one." Las Vegas raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced the signing of running back Damien Williams to bolster the team's depth with star Josh Jacobs holding out for a new contract.