"I don't think it's anything he didn't show us. I think it was just looking at OTAs and then training camp and the games and the full body of work, we just feel like this is the best way to go." Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on the team's release of veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, leaving the team with an unknown starting quarterback a week before the start of the season.
Speaking
