"Why do we have to be so anal about this, to have the clock up in everybody's face, shoved in everybody's face, and try to stop out ever little single second that's going through the game? it's situations like that that really are frustrating for not only pitchers, players, but even the umpires?" Max Scherzer, new York Mets starter, who was stopped from throwing his final warmup pitch before the eighth inning of Thursday's game against the Phillies after the 2-minute, 15-seconds clock between innings ran out.