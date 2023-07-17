"That was such a tough day — so tough. To play that back nine in 4-under par to win the tournament, I'm really proud of how I stuck in there. I hit some amazing shots down the stretch. It feels incredible. It's been a long six months, I feel, since I won in Dubai. I've given myself tons of chances, and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week."Rory McIlroy, after winning the Scottish open by one stroke on Sunday over Robert MacIntyre.