SPEAKING Jul 23, 2023 Jul 23, 2023 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save "I had a guy yell at me, 'Hurry up, no one is watching you anyways today,' which I quite like, if I'm being honest,"Max Homa, playing with Rory McIlroy on Saturday during the British Open 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.” Bismarck educator from Mandan named finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year A Mandan woman who teaches in Bismarck is a finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year. Bismarck Fire Department responds to separate mobile home fires Two people are credited with saving the life of a person with limited mobility in a mobile home fire early Tuesday, the Bismarck Fire Departme… Bison injures visitor at Theodore Roosevelt National Park A Minnesota woman was "severely" injured by a bison in western North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park over the weekend. Mandan woman faces felony charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing Bismarck police A Mandan woman arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bismarck has been charged with felony reckless endangerment and fleeing.