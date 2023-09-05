"I'm just trying to finish the season strong. every time I got out there I try to give us a chance to win. Today, the guys made it pretty easy. We put up 12, seven in the fifth. but even in the beginning, with one in the first, one in the second and one in the third, it made it a lot easier." Cole Ragans, Kansas City royals pitcher, who retired the first 13 batters he faced and allowed only one hit in six innings as the royals beat the Chicago White sox 12-1 on Monday.