"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the united states to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more. Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always, but in a calmer way." Lionel Messi announced an unexpected move to join Major League soccer team Inter Miami CF following his departure from Paris saint-Germain.
SPEAKING
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The North Dakota Geological Survey has drafted a report that provides a road map to explore lignite coal and organic-rich mudstone that contai…
A Mandan man has pleaded guilty to charges related to setting one of his former girlfriend’s cars on fire and threatening to kill another form…
A Bismarck woman is charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death in connection with a man's fatal overdose on meth and fentanyl last year.
A Bismarck woman has pleaded not guilty to having sex with a student while employed as an instructional aide at Century High School.
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.