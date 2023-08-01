"I made the choice to play. But I'm processing a thousand emotions. I'm not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there. My faith is stronger than any fear. That's what I want to preach up here. and that's the message I want to spread on to the world that as long as your faith is stronger than your fear, you can get through anything." Damar Hamlin, Bills safety after practicing in pads Monday, the first time he's done so since going into cardiac arrest in a game seven months ago.
