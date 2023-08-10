"I am extremely disappointed that a few members of our football program staff decided to wear 'Cats against the World' t-shirts. Neither I nor the university was aware that they owned or would wear these shirts today. The shirts are inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf. Let me be crystal clear: hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any other misconduct." Derrick Gragg, Northwestern athletics director.