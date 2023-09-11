"I have handed in my resignation to the acting president, Pedro Rocha. I have also informed him that I have done the same with my position at UEFA, so that a replacement for my role as vice president can be sought." Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales announced his resignation from multiple positions as part of the fallout from his forcible kiss of Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso after the Spanish women's World Cup championship.
SPEAKING
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two siblings have been sentenced in federal court for their part in a sprawling operation that prosecutors say trafficked fentanyl from China …
The Burleigh County Commission on Wednesday appointed former Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken to a vacant seat on the board, following two failed a…
A jury on Wednesday found a Mandan teenager guilty of fatally shooting a South Dakota man at a north Bismarck motel a year ago and wounding a …
Corbin Lampert on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges filed in the shooting death of 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein in a Bismarck apartment in June.
The University of Mary in Bismarck has started its academic year with its largest freshman class on record.