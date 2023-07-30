"I didn't start that good, to be honest. I missed the first three greens but got a good break on 2 and was able to chip in. Then I just had really good chances on the two par-fives, seven and nine, and was able to take advantage of that," Celine Boutier, who shot a 4-under 67 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Evian Championship on Sunday.