"A possibility. We'll look into that. We want to just give him a little bit of time. We don't have to make that decision quite yet." Sean MCVAY, discussing the possibility of placing wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the injured reserve list, which would mean the super bowl 56 MVP would miss at least four weeks. Kupp won't play in Sunday's season opener in Seattle.
SPEAKING
Related to this story
Most Popular
JCPenney plans to spend more than $1 billion by the end of 2025 in a bid to revive the storied but troubled 121-year-old department store chain.
Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews has died at age 49.
A federal judge in New York City has ruled that evidence shows a company whose after-market triggers can make semiautomatic AR-15-style rifles…
A group seeking to develop the banks of the Missouri River in the Bismarck area is one step closer to making that goal a reality following a l…
The state Department of Environmental Quality broke federal law after a worker reported potential water quality concerns, according to an inve…