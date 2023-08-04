"He couldn't have had worse luck there early. you know, every ball they hit found holes. But it just shows you how tough he is and what a great competitor he is. Logged a lot of pitches that first inning, bur regrouped, reset." Bruce Bochy, Texas rangers manager, on Max Scherzer's first start with the rangers. Scherzer allowed three first-inning runs but struck out nine over six innings, getting the win in a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White sox on Thursday.