"I've got these two events. I'll see at the end of those. I'll talk to Luke, see where I stand. If necessary, I will change my schedule. I'm meant to play a few Champions tour events in the middle of the summer. But I will change and come back and play European tour events if I have a genuine chance." Padraig Harrington, who will consider playing in another Ryder Cup, even at age 51, depending on how he fares in the Scottish Open and the British Open.