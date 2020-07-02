South Carolina governor warns of no college football season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There won't be any activity at South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium or Clemson's Memorial Stadium if things don't change with the trajectory of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Henry McMaster warned.

McMaster's current executive order bans such things as spectator sports, concerts and movie theaters. That's been the case since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That ban will remain in place until the state turns the corner with the cornavirus, the governor said sternly.

"I will not remove those restrictions. I cannot lift those restrictions, if these numbers continue to rise and the danger persists. I can't do it. I won't do it," McMaster said. "This fall will not be like other falls. We will not be able to have college football. We will not be able to have high school football."

On Thursday, there were 1,629 new COVID-19 infections reported in South Carolina, a new record for the state. The Palmetto State has been at or above record daily coronavirus case counts over the last three weeks. The daily percentage of positive cases among what's been tested also continues to rise, one indicator that the virus' activity is increasing.

"Let me make it very clear. Wear a mask and social distance now so we can enjoy high school and college football in South Carolina this fall," McMaster posted to Twitter.