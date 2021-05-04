Source: Vikings signing former Mankato receiver Zylstra

The Vikings are signing another undrafted former Mankato receiver.
Shane Zylstra, from Spicer, Minn., is expected to sign with the Vikings, according to his agent Jaymeson Moten, more than a year after he broke a single-season receptions record at Minnesota State-Mankato that new teammate Adam Thielen (2012) shared with Chad Ellman (1996).
Zylstra led Division II with 81 catches, 1,676 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior in 2019, all of which set single-season program records. Due to the pandemic, he didn't get a chance to work out for NFL teams after going undrafted in 2020.
Zylstra most recently participated in the Gophers pro day this spring with fellow local undrafted players like former St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann.
He's the younger brother of Panthers receiver Brandon Zylstra, who spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.
The younger Zylstra has an opportunity to latch onto a Vikings receiver corps that needs depth and help on special teams. He's one of five newcomers at the position, including fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette and fellow undrafted additions Whop Philyor, Blake Proehl, and Myron Mitchell.
10 OTHERS SIGN
Kicker Riley Patterson is among 10 undrafted free agents the Vikings agreed to sign after this weekend's NFL Draft.
Patterson, the former Memphis standout, has an open path to the Vikings' job as he'll compete with fellow newcomer Greg Joseph, the journeyman who signed earlier this offseason. They're guaranteed just $20,000 and $35,000, respectively, with the Vikings giving Patterson a $5,000 signing bonus, according to a league source.
Patterson was one of the nation's best kickers in 2019, when he converted 23 of 25 field goals, including all but one of six tries from 50-plus yards. But last year wasn't as consistent, as he missed five times from beyond 50 yards in a 15-for-22 season. He did boot a 56-yarder, showing the potential that landed him in Minnesota, where he could replace released veteran Dan Bailey.
The Vikings also agreed to sign receivers Blake Proehl (East Carolina), Whop Philyor (Indiana) and Myron Mitchell (UAB); linebackers Tuf Borland (Ohio St.) and Christian Elliss (Idaho); defensive end Zeandae Johnson (Cal); running back A.J. Rose Jr. (Kentucky); and long snapper Turner Bernard (San Diego St.), according to the players' agencies and universities.
The 11 known additions bring the roster to 85 players, leaving six openings. Minnesota's rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 14-16.