Sons set to follow in footsteps

Mike Tice, Minnesota's head coach from 2002-05, coached Moss and Winfield Sr. Before that, he played a tight end and served as an assistant coach for all but one of Reed's seasons with the Vikings.

"I think it's phenomenal," Tice said of the three sons about to be drafted. "I think it's a tremendous deal. It bodes so well for the parents of these young men able to go out there and follow in their dad's footsteps, if you will."

If one of the sons truly follows in his father's footsteps, it would be a first in Vikings history. In the 59-year history of the franchise, no son of a former Vikings player ever has been on their regular-season roster. The closest to that was safety John Lowdermilk, the son of former Vikings center Kirk Lowdermilk, on the practice squad in 2015.

Winfield Jr. grew up mostly in Eden Prairie before moving with his father and mother Erniece to The Woodlands, Texas, a Houston suburb, for his sophomore year in high school after his father retired from the NFL. He would love to be part of the first Vikings father-son duo.

"That would mean everything," said Winfield, 21, "I grew up a Vikings fan. I grew up around the area, so I'm familiar with it all. I was raised a Vikings fan and it would just be a dream come true to play for them."