Softball standings

SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Abra Auto Body & Glass 2-0, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 2-0, Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 2-0, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 1-1, Boat Works/Warptor Tackle Rolls 1-1, New Nest Realty, LLC 1-1, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 1-1, Huhot 1-1, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 1-1, American Resurfacing, Inc. 0-2, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 0-2, Elite Ag Solutions 0-2.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 2-0, Sweathogs 2-0, Rock 30 Games 2-0, Starion Bank 1-1, Kramer Agency 1-1, Big River Builders 1-1, 701 Softball 1-1 Applewood Homes 1-1, Guaranteed Rate 1-1, Awest Security 0-2, Hit The Spot 0-2, Hometown Mudslingers 0-2.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 2-0, tcf home loans 2-0, Veracity Motors 2-0, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 2-0, Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 2-0, Bobcat of Mandan 2-0, Sports Page 0-2, CRS 0-2, Slette Farms 0-2, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 0-2, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 0-2, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 0-2.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 2-0, Bismarck Brewing 2-0, Williquors 2-0, Solidcore 2-0, BCN National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 1-1, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 1-1, Vertex Properties 1-1, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 1-1, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 0-2, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 0-2, Executive Limousine 0-2, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 0-2.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Rec 5 2-0, Scared Hitless 2-0, Repaireableautos.com 2-0, Principal Financial 2-0, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 2-0, Railway Credit Union 2-0, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 0-2, OG Vets/Purple Socks 0-2, Ground Control 0-2, 2 Vets Moving Co 0-2, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 0-2, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 0-2.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 2-0, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 2-0, Dakota Mini Storage 2-0, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 1-1, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-1, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 0-2, Mann Energy Services 0-2, Jones Physical Therapy 0-2.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 2-0, Rug Rat 2-0, Precision Underground 2-0, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 2-0, Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 1-1, BEK Sports/3DSD 1-1, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 1-1, Seven Seas Bar & Grill 1-1, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 0-2, Wagner Financial 0-2, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-2, Pink It Forward 0-2.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 2-0, Superior Marine and Powersports 2-0, Martens Attorney at Law 1-1, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 1-1, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 1-1, Huntington Homes 1-1, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting 1-1, Kitchen Refresh 1-1, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 1-1, Terry M Richter State Farm 0-2, C4 Energy 0-2.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Racine Plumbing 2-0, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 1-1, Sickies Garage 1-1, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 0-2, Eide 0-0, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 0-0, Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 0-0, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 0-0.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: Carpet World Softball 2-0, Starion Bank 2-0, The Painters 2-0, Legacy Law Firm 1-1, BNC National Bank 1-1, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 1-1, The Field Bar New Salem 1-1, Legacy Moving 1-1, STEP Wellness 1-1, O’Brian’s/Coors 0-2, Basin Electric 0-2, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 0-2.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Blink Eyewear 2-0, Badlands Environmental Consultants 2-0, Stage Stop 2-0, ND Energy Services/Huhot 1-1, Bismarck Motor Motel 0-2, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 0-2, Leingang Home Center 0-2.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 3-1, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 3-1, Dakota Eye Institute 3-1, Bachmeier Fencing 2-2, Tap In Tavern 2-2, Fetzer Electric 1-3, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 1-3, Bismarck Moose #302 1-3.
BISMARCK WOMEN'S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: Simply Unique 2-0, Trans Trash 1-1, Devin Wood Construction/Indigenous Energy/White Buffalo 1-1, GAST/Clark and Associates 1-1, Missouri River Resources 1-1, Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 0-2.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Hallie’s Hair Salon 2-0, JLG Sharpline Painting 2-0, 1st International/Moose 2-0, Captain’s Cabin – Washburn 1-1, Heather Fried State Farm 1-1, Curtis Rud Oil/Bismarck Eagles 1-1, Gross Welding & Plasma/Bat-Intentions 0-2, Vaaler Insurance 0-2, Hometown Mudslingers 0-2.
METRO LEAGUE: Super Slide/Alliance Realty 2-0, Sports Page 2-0, Jerome Distributing/Stonehome Brewing 2-0, The Spur 2-0, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 0-2, BisMan Peaches/Harris Law 0-2, Stadium Lodge 0-2, Pink Sox/Pony Express/Cleaning Frenzy/Dusty Barn Design 0-2.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Moritz 2-0, Apple Rush 2-0, Corral Bar/Ramada 1-1, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 1-1, Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria/Hatch Realty 1-1, Buffalo Wings & Rings 1-1, Capital City Construction 1-1, The Last Call Bar 1-1, O’Brian’s Sport Tavern 0-2, Stage Stop 0-2.
PIONEER LEAGUE: Fanta Farms 2-0, The Field 2-0, Salter Farms 1-1, Midway Tavern 1-1, Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 1-1, The Elbow Room 1-1, Heinle Farms 0-2, American Family/Rusted Rail 0-2.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Batitude/TC Ranch/Fast Horse Services 2-0, Crystal Custom Apparel/YB Buckin Bulls 2-0, T&M Electric 2-0, Lady T-Hawks 0-2, Bistro 0-2, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 0-2.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagners Construction 2-0, L&H Manufacturing 1-1, Rio’s Lawn Care 1-1, Century 21 0-2.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 2-0, Bucks 2-0, Edgewood/Transtrash 2-0, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 2-0, Bisman Cards 0-2, Mandan Refinery (Marathon), 0-2, O’Brian’s 0-2, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 0-2.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating 2-0, Fort Rice 50+ 2-0, John’s Upholstery 2-0, Bowers Excavating #2 1-1, Bruno’s Pizza 1-1, First International Bank & Trust 0-2, Magi-Touch Carpet One 0-2, Wagner Financial 0-2, Kelly Insurance 0-2.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 2-0, O’Brian’s 2-0, Missouri River Resources 1-1, Old Town Tavern 1-1, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-1, The Scapegoat Bar 1-1, Buffalo Wings & Rings 0-2, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 0-2.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 2-0, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 2-0, New Vision Security 2-0, Bowers Excavating 1-1, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons Electric 1-1, Eide Ford 0-2, ND Innovations 0-2, The Drink 0-2.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Sevens Seas Bar & Grill OP 2-0, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 1-1, Bowers Excavating 1-1, Boyko Inc/Center Machine 1-1; John’s Upholstery/CEC 1-1, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 0-2.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: M&H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 2-0, Dakota Community Bank & Trust 1-1, Garage Logic 1-1, Mountain Plains LLC 1-1, Old Town Tavern 1-1, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 1-1, Stage Stop 1-1, Corral Sales 0-2.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Veracity Motors 2-0, Schwan Buick GMC 2-0, 701 Softball 2-0, Stage Stop 1-1, Ressler Siding and Windows 1-1, Sutton Homes 0-0, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 0-2, New Freedom Center 0-2, Northland Auto Auction 0-2.
UPCOMING EVENTS
BASKETBALL
START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTURY: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, July 13-14, 10 a.m.-noon, $55; Grades K-5, July 20-23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cost $85; Grades 6-12, July 13-16, 1-5 p.m., $85; Session 2, K-12, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-noon, $55. Camps are run by Century High boys head coach Darin Mattern. Camp focuses on fundamentals with low player-to-coach ratio, drills and competitive games. Registration forms available at http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Payment can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND. 58503. Phone numbers: 255-2218 (home), 226-6898 (cell).
