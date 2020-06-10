Softball standings

THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: M&H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 2-0, Dakota Community Bank & Trust 1-1, Garage Logic 1-1, Mountain Plains LLC 1-1, Old Town Tavern 1-1, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 1-1, Stage Stop 1-1, Corral Sales 0-2.

THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Veracity Motors 2-0, Schwan Buick GMC 2-0, 701 Softball 2-0, Stage Stop 1-1, Ressler Siding and Windows 1-1, Sutton Homes 0-0, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 0-2, New Freedom Center 0-2, Northland Auto Auction 0-2.

UPCOMING EVENTS

DEADLINES

SUBMIT BY TUESDAY: All Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items should be submitted to the Tribune sports department by 5 p.m. Tuesday of the week they are first intended to run. Information may be provided by e-mail, fax (223-2063), phone call (888-684-2293) or by visiting the Tribune office.

Please send all e-mail items for Recreation Digest or Upcoming Events to sports@bismarcktribune.com.

BASKETBALL

START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTURY: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, July 13-14, 10 a.m.-noon, $55; Grades K-5, July 20-23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cost $85; Grades 6-12, July 13-16, 1-5 p.m., $85; Session 2, K-12, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-noon, $55. Camps are run by Century High boys head coach Darin Mattern. Camp focuses on fundamentals with low player-to-coach ratio, drills and competitive games. Registration forms available at http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Payment can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND. 58503. Phone numbers: 255-2218 (home), 226-6898 (cell).

