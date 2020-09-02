Softball standings

SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 23-3, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 22-4, Abra Auto Body & Glass 19-7, Boat Works/Wraptor Tackle Rolls 16-10, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 14-12, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 14-12, New Nest Realty, LLC 13-13, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 8-18, Huhot 8-18, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 7-19, Elite Ag Solutions 6-20, American Resurfacing, Inc. 6-20.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Applewood Homes 20-6, Sweathogs 19-7, Guaranteed Rate 17-9, Rock 30 Games 17-9, Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 16-10, 701 Softball 15-11, Kramer Agency 13-13, Starion Bank 12-14, Big River Builders 12-14, Awest Security 9-17, Hometown Mudslingers 3-23, Hit The Spot 3-23.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Bobcat of Mandan 16-8, Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 16-8, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 15-9, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 14-10, Veracity Motors 13-7, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 12-10, tcf home loans 12-12, Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 10-12, Slette Farms 9-9, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 9-15, Sports Page 7-17, CRS 3-17.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Solidcore 21-3, Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 20-4, Bismarck Brewing 18-6, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 14-10, Executive Limousine 13-11, Vertex Properties 10-14, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 10-14, BNC National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 10-14, Williquors 9-15, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 8-16, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 7-17, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 4-20.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Rec 5 17-7, Ground Control 16-8, Repaireableautos.com 15-9, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 15-9, Railway Credit Union 14-10, 2 Vets Moving Co 14-10, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 12-12, Scared Hitless 10-14, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 8-16, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 8-16, Principal Financial 7-17, OG Vets/Purple Socks 7-16.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 23-3, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 20-6, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 18-8, Dakota Mini Storage 15-10, Jones Physical Therapy 11-14, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 10-16, Mann Energy Services 3-21, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-23.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Seven Seas Bar & Grill 20-6, Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 18-8, Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 16-10, Precision Underground 14-12, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 14-12, BEK/3DSD 14-12, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 14-12, Rug Rat 13-13, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 12-14, Wagner Financial 11-15, Pink it Forward 10-16, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-26.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 25-1, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 20-6, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 14-12, Terry M Richter State Farm 14-12, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting/Kitchen Refresh 14-12, Superior Marine and Powersports 10-14, C4 Energy 10-16, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 9-17, Huntington Homes 6-16, Martens Attorney at Law 6-20.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Sickies Garage 17-9, Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 17-7, Eide 14-7, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 13-9, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 13-10, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 8-14, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 6-12, Racine Plumbing 3-23.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: Carpet World Softball 20-6, BNC National Bank 20-6, Legacy Moving 15-11, STEP Wellness 13-13, Basin Electric 13-13, Legacy Law Firm 12-14, O’Brian’s/Coors 12-14, The Painters 11-13, Starion Bank 11-15, The Field Bar – New Salem 10-16, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 10-16, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 7-17.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Bismarck Motor Motel 22-4, Blink Eyewear 16-10, Badlands Environmental Consultants 16-9, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 12-14, Trans Trash 12-14, Stage Stop 12-13, ND Energy Services/Huhot 10-16, Leingang Home Center 2-24.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 19-6, Tap In Tavern 14-11, Bachmeier Fencing 13-12, Dakota Eye Institute 12-13, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 12-13, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 11-14, Fetzer Electric 10-15, Bismarck Moose #302 9-16.
