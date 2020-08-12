Softball standings: Aug. 13

SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 21-1, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 18-4, Abra Auto Body & Glass 17-5, Boat Works/Wraptor Tackle Rolls 16-6, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 13-9, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 11-11, New Nest Realty, LLC 9-13, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 8-14, Huhot 6-16, American Resurfacing, Inc. 5-17, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 5-17, Elite Ag Solutions 3-19.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Sweathogs 17-5, Applewood Homes 16-6, Guaranteed Rate 15-7, Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 15-7, 701 Softball 15-7, Rock 30 Games 14-8, Kramer Agency 11-11, Starion Bank 10-12, Big River Builders 8-14, Awest Security 7-15, Hometown Mudslingers 2-20, Hit The Spot 2-20.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Bobcat of Mandan 13-5, Veracity Motors 11-3, Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 10-8, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 10-8, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 10-8, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 10-8, tcf home loans 9-9, Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 9-7, Slette Farms 6-6, Sports Page 5-13, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 4-14, CRS 3-11.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Solidcore 16-2, Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 16-2, Bismarck Brewing 13-5, Executive Limousine 12-6, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 9-9, Vertex Properties 8-10, Williquors 8-10, BNC National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 7-11, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 6-12, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 6-12, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 4-14, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 3-15.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Rec 5 13-5, Repaireableautos.com 12-6, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 12-6, Ground Control 12-6, Railway Credit Union 11-7, Vets Moving Co 10-8, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 7-11, Principal Financial 7-11, Scared Hitless 7-11, OG Vets/Purple Socks 6-12, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 6-12, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 6-12.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 18-2, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 15-5, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 13-7, Dakota Mini Storage 12-8, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 10-10, Jones Physical Therapy 8-12, Mann Energy Services 1-17, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-17.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 15-5, Seven Seas Bar & Grill 15-5, Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 12-8, Precision Underground 12-8, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 11-9, Rug Rat 11-9, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 10-8, BEK/3DSD 10-10, Pink it Forward 9-11, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 8-12, Wagner Financial 7-13, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-20.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 20-0, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 14-6, Superior Marine and Powersports 10-8, C4 Energy 10-10, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 10-10, Terry M Richter State Farm 10-10, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting 7-11, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 5-15, Huntington Homes 6-10, Martens Attorney at Law 4-16.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 13-5, Sickies Garage 12-8, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 10-7, Eide 9-6, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 8-8, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 8-8, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 4-8, Racine Plumbing 3-17.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: Carpet World Softball 16-4, BNC National Bank 14-6, Legacy Moving 12-8, The Field Bar – New Salem 10-10, Legacy Law Firm 10-10, The Painters 9-9, STEP Wellness 9-11, Basin Electric 9-11, O’Brian’s/Coors 8-12, Starion Bank 8-12, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 7-13, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 6-12.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Bismarck Motor Motel 17-3, Blink Eyewear 14-6, Badlands Environmental Consultants 12-7, Trans Trash 10-10, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 9-11, ND Energy Services/Huhot 9-11, Stage Stop 8-11, Leingang Home Center 0-20.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 16-5, Tap In Tavern 13-8, Bachmeier Fencing 12-9, Dakota Eye Institute 10-11, Fetzer Electric 10-11, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 9-12, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 8-13, Bismarck Moose #302 6-15.
BISMARCK WOMEN’S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: Devin Wood Construction/Indigenous Energy/White Buffalo 15-4, Trans Trash 12-8, Simply Unique 12-7, GAST/Clark and Associates 7-13; Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 6-13, Missouri River Resources 6-13.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Hallie’s Hair Salon 17-3, Heather Fried State Farm 15-5, Vaaler Insurance 14-6, 1st International/Moose 13-7, Gross Welding & Plasma/Bat-Intentions 12-8, Captain’s Cabin – Washburn 10-10, Curtis Rud Oil/Bismarck Eagles 10-10, JLG Sharpline Painting 4-16, Old Town 3-17, Hometown Mudslingers 2-18.
METRO LEAGUE: Super Slide/Alliance Realty 18-0, Sports Page 12-6, Stadium/Lodge 11-7, The Spur 11-7, Jerome Distributing/Stonehome Brewing 10-8, Pink Sox/Ponytail Express/Cleaning Frenzy/Dusty Barn Design 4-14, BisMan Beaches/Harris Law 3-15, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 3-15.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Moritz 18-2, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 14-6, Apple Rush 12-8, Buffalo Wins & Rings 11-9, The Last Call Bar 11-9, Corral Bar/Ramada 10-10, O’Brian’s Sport Tavern 8-12, Stage Stop 7-13, Capital City Construction 6-14, Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria/Hatch Realty 3-17.
PIONEER LEAGUE: Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 14-2, The Field 14-2, American Family/Rusted Rail 12-4, Fanta Farms 9-7, Elbow Room 8-8, Sniper 7-9, Heinle Farms 4-12, Midway Tavern 3-13, Salter Farms 1-15.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Crystal Custom Apparel/YB Buckin Bulls 14-4, Batitude/TC Ranch/Fast Horse Services 14-4, Bistro 9-9, Lady Hawks 8-10, T&M Electric 7-11, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 2-16.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagner’s Construction 14-6, L&H Manufacturing 14-6, Rio’s Lawn Care 10-10, Century 21 2-18.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 20-0, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 17-3, Bucks 9-9, BisMan Cards 9-11, Edgewood/Trans Trash 9-11, Mandan Refinery (Marathon) 7-9, O’Brian’s 4-16, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 3-13.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating 16-2, Bowers Excavating #2 12-2, Bruno’s Pizza 13-3, John’s Upholstery 11-5, Magic-Touch Carpet One 8-8, Fort Rice 50+ 8-8, Fort Rice 50+ 6-10, First International Bank & Trust 4-12, Kelly Insurance 1-15, Wagner Financial 1-15.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: O’Brian’s 14-4, Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 14-4, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 12-6, Missouri River Resources 12-6, Old Town Tavern 12-6, The Scapegoat Bar 4-14, Buffalo Wings & Rings 3-15, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-17.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 19-1, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons 13-7, New Vision Security 12-8, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 10-10, Bowers Excavating 9-11, The Drink 8-12, Eide Ford 6-14, ND Innovations 3-13.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Seven Seas Bar & Grill OP 17-2, Boyko Inc/Center Machine 14-6, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 12-7, Bowers Excavating 7-13, John’s Upholstery/CEC 6-14, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 3-17.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: Dakota Community Bank and Trust 15-4, M & H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 12-7, Mountain Plains 12-7, Garage Logic 11-8, Corral Sales 8-12, Stage Stop 8-12, Old Town Tavern 7-13, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 5-15.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Veracity Motors 13-2, Schwan Buick GMC 15-3, 701 Softball 10-7, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 10-7, Northland Auto Auction 7-10, Stage Stop 7-10, Ressler Siding and Windows 6-11, Sutton Homes 5-12, New Freedom Center 3-14.
