The Vikings' longest-tenured player will be in Minnesota for a 12th season.

Safety Harrison Smith agreed to a restructured deal with the team on Thursday that will keep him with the Vikings for the 2023 season. The deal will reduce Smith's base salary from $14.7 million to $8 million this year, according to a league source, and the 34-year-old safety can earn up to $2 million in incentives.

Smith, a six-time Pro Bowler, had spent the week weighing the option of a restructured deal with the Vikings against interest from a number of other teams, but decided to stay in Minnesota for another season. In new defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme, he could get the chance to return to the varied role he enjoyed in Mike Zimmer's defense, which had him blitzing regularly and playing near the line of scrimmage in addition to lining up in deep coverage.

Smith's deal should free up $6.7 million under the cap, subject to any incentives he might hit in 2023. The move came less than two hours before the Vikings were set to introduce their three free agent pickups (Marcus Davenport, Josh Oliver and Byron Murphy Jr.) in a news conference, though Davenport did not appear. According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, Davenport was in Minnesota, but the team is still working out his contract details and he is not yet officially signed.