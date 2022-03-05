 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skyhawks top Cardinals for third place in B

121721-spt-shiloh8.jpg

Shiloh Christian's Grace Kelly had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Skyhawks' 53-39 win over Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the third-place game at state Class B tournament in Grand Forks on Saturday.

 Tom Stromme

Hailey Quam and Grace Kelly made sure the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks ended the season on a high note.

Quam and Kelly combined for 32 points and 22 rebounds in leading Shiloh to a 53-39 victory over Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the third-place game of the state Class B tournament on Saturday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks.

Quam posted a double double for the second time in three tournament games, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. She was one rebound away from a double double in the semifinal loss to eventual state champion Kindred.

Kelly finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot for the Skyhawks, who finished the season with a 22-5 record.

Kennedy Walth netted eight points and Hannah Westin grabbed 10 rebounds.

Shiloh shot 44 percent (20 for 45) from the field, while holding the Cardinals to 28 percent (14 for 50).

The Skyhawks were ranked eighth in the final state Class B poll of the season, won the Region 5 title and were the No. 4 seed for the state tournament. They defeated No. 4 seed Linton-HMB in the first round before falling to No. 1 seed Kindred in the semifinals and beat No. 3 seed Langdon-Edmore-Munich for third place.

People are also reading…

The Skyhawks built a 26-17 halftime lead and outrebounded the Cardinals 39-22.

Meredith Romfo led Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-5) with 14 points and seven rebounds.

It was the third highest state tournament finish in program history for the Skyhawks.

Shiloh won the state title in 2016, when they beat Watford City 45-40 in the final. They finished as runner-up to Minot Ryan in 2014.

Records: Beulah 19-7, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 21-6.

N.D. Class B Girls Basketball Tournament

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Championship

Grafton 64, Kindred 40

Kindred;17;31;44;64

Grafton;12;22;34;40

KINDRED – Abby Duchscherer 25, Terryn Johnson 21, Kacie Burner 11, Peyton Gette 4, Tina Freier 3. Totals: 22-43 FG, 19-23 FT, 12 fouls, 26 rebounds (Duchscherer 10), 6 turnovers. Three-pointers: 1-8 (Burner 1).

GRAFTON – Walker Demers 12, Ainsley McLain 11, Reagon Hanson 10, Keira Cole 4, Jade Moe 3. Totals: 14-44 FG, 9-10 FT, 17 fouls (Cassie Erickson), 23 rebounds (Demers 9), 13 turnovers. Three-pointers: 3-13 (Hanson 2, Moe 1).

Records: Kindred 26-0, Grafton 22-4.

Third place

Shiloh Christian 53, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 39

Shiloh Christian;10;26;38;53

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;8;17;28;39

SHILOH CHRISTIAN – Hailey Quam 17, Grace Kelly 15, Kennady Walth 8, Hannah Westin 4, Aliya Schock 4, Payge Schock 3, Emma Duffy 2. Totals: 20-45 FG, 10-20 FT, 14 fouls (Quam), 39 rebounds (Quam 14, Westin 10), 15 turnovers. Three-pointers: 3-10 (Kelly 1, Walth 2).

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH – Meredith Romfo 14, Jaya Henderson 8, Jalynn Swanson 7, Marlee Hetletved 5, Whitney Pankratz 3, Morgan Freije 2. Totals: 14-50 FG, 9-16 FT, 14 fouls (Freije), 22 rebounds (Romfo 7, Freije 7), 10 turnovers. Three-pointers: 2-15 (Hetletved 1, Pankratz 1).

Records: Shiloh Christian 22-5, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 20-5.

Fifth place

Linton-HMB 40, Kenmare 30

Linton-HMB;13;26;33;40

Kenmare;7;9;17;30

LINTON-HMB – JayCee Richter 21, Teegan Scherr 8, Erin Kelsch 5, Callie Hase 4, Kaylee Weninger 2. Totals: 14-44 FG, 6-8 FT, 8 fouls, 25 rebounds (Emma Weiser 7), 5 turnovers. Three-pointers: 6-27 Richter 3, Scherr 1, Kelsch 1, Hase 1).

KENMARE – Madison Melin 10, Alexa Varty 5, Brenna Stroklund 4, Amber Houck 4, Masche Miller 3, Brooklyn Rodin 2, Taya Aufforth 2. Totals: 13-40 FG, 1-5 FT, 12 fouls (Stroklund), 27 rebounds (Stroklund 7), 14 turnovers. Three-pointers: 3-17 (Melin 2, Varty 1).

Records: Linton-HMB 22-4, Kenmare 18-9.

Seventh place

Beulah 56, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 47

Beulah;13;30;40;55

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;11;22;36;47

BEULAH – Harys Beauchamp 15, Kinsey Zuroff 12, Shea Barron 10, Jenna Koppelsloen 9, Allyson Walcker 4, Paige Miller 3, Mariah Schmidt 2. Totals: 21-61 FG, 11-17 FT, 10 fouls, 39 rebounds (Beauchamp 10, Walcker 10), 8 turnovers. Three-pointers: 2-15 (Beauchamp 1, Miller 1).

MOHALL-LANSFORD-SHERWOOD – Madison Moberg 30, Kylie Abernathey 9, Lauren Steeves 4, Lainey Schmidt 2, Kendra Adams 2. Totals: 17-59 FG, 4-4 FT, 16 fouls, 31 rebounds (Schmidt 9), 7 turnovers. Three-pointers: 9-29 (Moberg 6, Abernathey 3).

Records: Beulah 19-7, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 21-6.

Breaking News