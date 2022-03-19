 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skyhawks stop Spoilers for fifth

Jay Wanzek powered Shiloh Christian to a consolation championship on Saturday at the state Class B boys basketball tournament.

Wanzek scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds to go along with two assists, three steals and three blocked shots as the Skyhawks defeated Grafton 56-48 for fifth place.

The Skyhawks finished their season with two straight wins after a quarterfinal loss to Minot Ryan on Thursday.

Atticus Wilkinson added 10 points and five rebounds and MaBahi Baker had 10 points and four assists.

Shiloh (23-5) shot 51 percent from the field (24 for 47) for the game, including 73 percent (8 for 11) in the final quarter as they built a 10-point lead and finished off the win.

The Skyhawks forced 15 Grafton turnovers and limited the Spoilers to 38 percent shooting (19 for 50) for the game. Grafton hit just 4 of 13 from the field (31 percent) over the final eight minutes.

Braylon Baldwin had a game-high 19 points to lead Grafton (19-8). Juan Villarreal added 10 points.

Championship

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 69, Kindred 49

The top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan Indians completed an unbeaten season, claiming their second state championship with a 69-29 win over Kindred.

Mr. Basketball finalist Jayden Yankton led the way with 22 points. Deng Deng finished with a double double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, along with seven blocked shots. Jacolby Pearson added 14 points.

The Indians (27-0) hit nine three-pointers, with Deng sinking three and two each from Dalen Leftbear, Yankton and Pearson.

Paul Olson led the Vikings (22-3) with 13 points. Maxwell McQuillan and Jaiden Peraza added 10 points apiece.

Third place

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 45, Minot Ryan 38

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion hit 5 of 7 shots from the field over the final eight minutes to pick up a 45-38 win over Minot Ryan in the third-place game.

The Loboes (24-4) outscored the Lions 14-8 in the final period to pick up a seven-point win.

Max Musland scored 13 points and Corban Potts finished with a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

Ramsey Walz had a double double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Brady Feller chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds for Ryan (20-8).

Seventh place

Bowman County 49, Stanley 40

Region 7 champion Bowman County finished the season on a winning note.

The Bulldogs notched their 20th victory of the season, beating Stanley 49-40 in the seventh-place game.

Bohden Duffield scored 20 points – hitting three of the Bulldogs’ six three-pointers – and recorded five steals as Bowman County forced 29 Blue Jay turnovers. Bishop Duffield added 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.

Bowman County outscored Stanley 7-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Drake Schlosser scored 11 points and Tristen Barstad posted a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Stanley (19-9).

Records: Stanley 19-9, Bowman County 20-7.

N.D. Class B Boys Basketball Tournament

At Minot State Dome

Championship

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 69, Kindred 49

Four Winds-Minnewaukan;16;30;49;69

Kindred;8;22;39;49

FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN – Deng Deng 19, Dalen Leftbear 8, Jayden Yankton 22, Jacolby Pearson 14, Kelson Keja 4, Wade Nestell 2. Totals: 28-55 FG, 4-5 FT, 12 fouls, 32 rebounds (Deng 10), 9 turnovers, 12 assists (Yankton 4). Three-pointers: 9-23 (Deng 3, Leftbear 2, Yankton 2, Pearson 2).

KINDRED – Brock Woehl 8, Paul Olson 13, Maxwell McQuillan 10, Jaiden Peraza 10, Riley Sunram 6, Karson Ouse 2. Totals: 19-53 FG, 7-12 FT, 9 fouls, 32 rebounds (Sunram 8), 10 turnovers, 11 assists (Olson 3, Sunram 3). Three-pointers: 4-17 (Woehl 2, Olson 1, McQuillan 1).

Records: Four Winds-Minnewaukan 27-0, Kindred 22-3.

Third place

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 45, Minot Ryan 38

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;8;20;31;45

Minot Ryan;10;20;30;38

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION – Charlie Bowman 9, Max Musland 13, Corban Potts 12, Colton Ness 4, Landon Piehl 7. Totals: 17-45 FG, 8-12 FT, 6 souls, 28 rebounds (Potts 10), 9 turnovers, 8 assists (Musland 3, Potts 3). Three-pointers: 3-8 (Bowman 1, Musland 1, Piehl 1).

MINOT RYAN – Carson Merck 3, Brady Feller 10, Joshua Will 2, Ian Johnson 2, Jett Lundeen 2, Connor Reindel 6, Ramsey Walz 13. Totals: 15-48 FG, 3-9 FT, 13 fouls, 38 rebounds (Walz 10), 16 turnovers, 9 assists (Feller 3, Lundeen 3). Three-pointers: 5-21 (Merck 1, Feller 2, Walz 2).

Records: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 24-4, Minot Ryan 20-8.

Fifth place

Shiloh Christian 56, Grafton 48

Grafton;5;15;36;48

Shiloh Christian;10;23;37;56

GRAFTON – Braylon Baldwin 19, Juan Villarreal 10, Ryan Hanson 3, William Jiskra 8, Maxwell Dumas 8. Totals: 19-50 FG, 3-4 FT, 15 fouls (Jiskra), 27 rebounds (Dumas 7), 15 turnovers, 11 assists (Baldwin 3, Hanson 3). Three-pointers: 7-22 (Baldwin 5, Villarreal 1, Hanson 1).

SHILOH CHRISTIAN – MaBahi Baker 10, Isaac Emmel 4, Kyler Klein 2, Atticus Wilkinson 10, Jay Wanzek 18, Kohl Blotske 6, Michael Fagerland 2, Caden Englund 2, Carter Englund 2. Totals: 24-47 FG, 6-11 FT, 15 fouls, 28 rebounds (Wanzek 8), 14 turnovers, 12 assists (Klein 5). Three-pointers: 2-15 (Baker 1, Blotske 1).

Records: Grafton 19-8, Shiloh Christian 23-5.

Seventh place

Bowman County 49, Stanley 40

Stanley;11;24;39;40

Bowman County;15;28;42;49

STANLEY – Trystan Johnson 5, Cal Sorenson 4, Josh Hetzel 7, Tristen Barstad 10, Drake Schlosser 11, Tucker Gorder 3. Totals: 16-41 FG, 5-7 FT, 14 fouls, 38 rebounds (Barstad 10), 29 turnovers, 6 assists (Schlosser 2). Three-pointers: 3-10 (Johnson 1, Hetzel 1, Gorder 1).

BOWMAN COUNTY – Bohden Duffield 20, Bishop Duffield 16, Teigen Marmon 4, Roman Fossum 9. Totals: 18-53 FG, 7-9 FT, 11 fouls, 26 rebounds (Bi.Duffield 6), 16 turnovers, 6 assists (Marmon 2). Three-pointers: 6-23 (Bo.Duffield 3, Bi.Duffield 2, Fossum 1).

Records: Stanley 19-9, Bowman County 20-7.

