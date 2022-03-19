Skyhawks stop Spoilers for fifth

Jay Wanzek powered Shiloh Christian to a consolation championship on Saturday at the state Class B boys basketball tournament.

Wanzek scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds to go along with two assists, three steals and three blocked shots as the Skyhawks defeated Grafton 56-48 for fifth place.

The Skyhawks finished their season with two straight wins after a quarterfinal loss to Minot Ryan on Thursday.

Atticus Wilkinson added 10 points and five rebounds and MaBahi Baker had 10 points and four assists.

Shiloh (23-5) shot 51 percent from the field (24 for 47) for the game, including 73 percent (8 for 11) in the final quarter as they built a 10-point lead and finished off the win.

The Skyhawks forced 15 Grafton turnovers and limited the Spoilers to 38 percent shooting (19 for 50) for the game. Grafton hit just 4 of 13 from the field (31 percent) over the final eight minutes.

Braylon Baldwin had a game-high 19 points to lead Grafton (19-8). Juan Villarreal added 10 points.

Championship

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 69, Kindred 49

The top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan Indians completed an unbeaten season, claiming their second state championship with a 69-29 win over Kindred.

Mr. Basketball finalist Jayden Yankton led the way with 22 points. Deng Deng finished with a double double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, along with seven blocked shots. Jacolby Pearson added 14 points.

The Indians (27-0) hit nine three-pointers, with Deng sinking three and two each from Dalen Leftbear, Yankton and Pearson.

Paul Olson led the Vikings (22-3) with 13 points. Maxwell McQuillan and Jaiden Peraza added 10 points apiece.

Third place

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 45, Minot Ryan 38

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion hit 5 of 7 shots from the field over the final eight minutes to pick up a 45-38 win over Minot Ryan in the third-place game.

The Loboes (24-4) outscored the Lions 14-8 in the final period to pick up a seven-point win.

Max Musland scored 13 points and Corban Potts finished with a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

Ramsey Walz had a double double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Brady Feller chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds for Ryan (20-8).

Seventh place

Bowman County 49, Stanley 40

Region 7 champion Bowman County finished the season on a winning note.

The Bulldogs notched their 20th victory of the season, beating Stanley 49-40 in the seventh-place game.

Bohden Duffield scored 20 points – hitting three of the Bulldogs’ six three-pointers – and recorded five steals as Bowman County forced 29 Blue Jay turnovers. Bishop Duffield added 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.

Bowman County outscored Stanley 7-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Drake Schlosser scored 11 points and Tristen Barstad posted a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Stanley (19-9).

Records: Stanley 19-9, Bowman County 20-7.

