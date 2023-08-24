Funnon Barker saw a lot of good things in Shiloh Christian’s season opener.

But with a tough Class A Region 4 slate on the horizon, he knows there’s work to do.

The Skyhawks opened the season with a 47-0 road win over Ray-Powers Lake last week. They’ll host Nedrose on Friday night at Miller Field in another non-region battle before entering regional play on Sept. 1 at Killdeer.

“I thought our kids did a nice job for the first time out,” Barker said. “We made some mistakes, there are some things we have to clean up.

“We played a pretty solid game overall, for the opener. But there were definitely a lot of mistakes we have to clean up if we expect to win in our region.”

The Skyhawks spread the ball around against the Outlaws.

Michael Fagerland rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Seifert threw for 160 and connected with Isaac Emmel on a pair of touchdowns.

“Offensively, we really share the ball well,” Barker said. “We did a nice job offensively. The offensive line did a nice job, our wide receivers made some clutch catches.

“I like the balance we had. That’s something we strive for, trying to keep defenses guessing.”

Shiloh’s defense did their job as well in posting the shutout. They forced four turnovers, and Jace Kunze turned one into points on a 70-yard interception return.

“The defense was really flying around making plays,” Barker said. “We had really good linebacker play, going sideline to sideline. The secondary took advantage of some opportunities, had four interceptions and we missed a few other opportunities. And we did a nice job shutting down the run.”

The Skyhawks, who received votes in the first regular-season Class A poll, will host a Nedrose team playing its season opener this week.

“We played them last year,” Barker said. “They were really physical on both sides of the ball, so we’ll have to match that.”

The Skyhawks are hoping to once again be a contender in a tough Region 4 field.

“Overall, our goal is the same every year, to try to win the region, have a chance to get a decent seed for the playoffs,” Barker said. “We’ve for a fair amount of guys returning, 18 juniors and seniors out for football, a lot of guys with experience. We need to use that experience. We’ve got a good group of kids. We’re looking forward to the season.”

It’s a loaded region – Dickinson Trinity (1-0) is ranked No. 3 in the first poll of the season and Shiloh, Bowman County (1-0) and Beulah (1-0) all received votes this week.

“Year in and year out, Region 4 is stacked,” Barker said. “Everyone is chasing Trinity, they’re the team to beat but Beulah, Bowman, us, Killdeer … there are a lot of teams that are pretty tough.

“Region 4 is one of the toughest regions in our division. Every game is super competitive and I don’t expect anything different this year."