Simmons can really pick it

FORT MYERS, FLA. – If social media and text messaging hadn't already revived the ubiquity of the exclamation point, the Twins' new shortstop might have done so on his own. So frequently does the infielder provoke whoops and chortles from broadcasters, fans and teammates, he might as well add an unconventional accent mark to his own name:

Andrelton! Simmons!!

"Sometimes I'd turn around and the guys in the dugout would be dancing and laughing, cheering" at another abracadabra moment by the Platinum Glove shortstop, said Hensley Meulens, who managed the Netherlands teams that Simmons, a native of the Dutch island state of Curacao, played for in the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics. "We'd look at each other and say, 'Did I just see that?' "

What were they seeing? Well, Meulens said, he would swear he once watched Simmons fly.

In a 2013 round-robin game in Tokyo, a fly ball was hit to center field with a runner on third base. Jurickson Profar, himself a credible big-league shortstop, caught the ball and hurried a throw toward the plate, but it sailed a little high, over the cutoff man's head.