Sights? Sounds? Twins go for both in warm-up for the real thing

But the real star of the night was the public-address system, which buzzed nonstop with white noise that succeeded in sanding off the sharp silence of such a large and empty venue. Music clips, standard ballpark fare, were also employed to add a touch of normalcy to the proceedings, perhaps a little too aggressively. The scoreboards were employed as if to inform a weeknight crowd of the game stats, each player was introduced as he walked to the plate, and a couple of commercials aired between innings.

“Silence is definitely what we’re going to hope to avoid. That’s when you really start observing and thinking really odd things. You’re not used to be on the ballfields with a noiseless environment,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “All of the sounds and everything, it’s going. It’s definitely going to increase our intensity, and probably help the quality of the play itself.”

That’s the goal of the Twins and MLB, too. The league distributed iPads with the new fake-noise program to each of the 30 teams this week, and encouraged experimentation with the game atmosphere. The background buzz gets amped up to actual cheering for big hits, great defense or critical strikeouts.

For Iles, the goal is simple.