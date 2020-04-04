Should Vikings pay Cook?

Foreman, though, said Cook is too important for the Vikings not to lock up long term. He pointed to the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins last month to a two-year, $66 million extension, which keeps him under contract through 2022.

"Without Dalvin Cook (the Vikings') offense is nothing," Foreman said. "They gave Cousins all that money and he hasn't proven anything as far as I'm concerned as far as being able to win big games ... In their system, the way the running back is set up, Dalvin Cook is the key to everything.

"You overpaid the quarterback. He's not in the top 20 quarterbacks in the game. That's just my personal opinion. I like Kirk. He's hard-working and everything, but he's just limited in what he can do. ... They signed Cousins, but without Cook there to support him, it's not going to work."

When Cook missed a crucial late-season game against Green Bay on Dec. 23 because of a shoulder injury, Cousins completed just 16 of 31 passes for 122 yards in a 23-10 loss. After a chest injury early in the second half sidelined Cook in the Dec. 2 game at Seattle, the Vikings slipped quickly from a 17-17 tie to a 34-17 deficit in a game they lost 37-30.

"There's always going to be all these debates," Walker said of signing running backs to big-money contracts. "But I'm going to say this: He fits the Minnesota system very, very well. I think people have got to look at that. You can bring in another running back, but he may not fit the system. That doesn't mean he's not a good back, but (Cook) fits the system so well right now that you've got to think about that when you're negotiating."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0