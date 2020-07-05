Short season could benefit Berrios

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shortly before spring camp shut down, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli named Jose Berrios his Opening Day starter for March 26 in Oakland, heaping on praise while explaining why the right-handed pitcher was the right man for the task.

That game never happened after MLB shut down all camps a day later due to the spread of COVID-19. More than 3 1/2 months later, Berrios hasn't given any reason to expect it'd be anyone but him on the mound when the Twins begin their regular season later this month.

Berrios threw three innings against some of his teammates at Target Field, looking fresh. Before spring training was canceled, the Twins had been working with Berrios on increasing his stamina to sustain his high level of performance over the course of a 162-game season. Now, during a pandemic-shortened 60-game season, the hope is that Berrios will be able to ward off some of the issues that plagued him late last season.

"In spring training, I (was) doing some adjustments of my routine day-by-day so I would be in my best position at the end of the season," Berrios said. "Right now, we only have half a season, maybe less, so I don't want to use any excuse or anything. (I'm) just trying to be ready every game when I go out there."