Shiloh tops Flasher for Region 5 crown

Brad Miller had a simple solution for Shiloh Christian’s first-half shooting woes.
“We told the kids at halftime that they had to keep shooting,” the Skyhawks coach said. “Eventually they’re going to fall. We told them we think you were hesitating a little bit.
“Quit thinking about it. If you’re open, shoot the doggone thing.”
After struggling offensively for the first 16 minutes, Shiloh Christian found the range after intermission and went on to post a 63-50 victory over Flasher in the Region 5 tournament championship game on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.
The No. 10-ranked Skyhawks (18-6) claimed their fifth consecutive region title, their eighth in the last 11 years and 14th since 1996.
After shooting 28 percent (9 for 32) from the field in the first half -- and hitting just 3 of 17 3-point shots before the intermission -- the Skyhawks started clicking after the break.
“The first half, we just weren’t hitting our shots,” Shiloh senior forward Jaden Mitzel said. “We trusted our teammates, and we hit our shots in the second half.
“Those games are going to happen. Nobody’s perfect. Flasher is a great defensive team. They gave us their best shot and we knew they were going to. They’re a great team, you’ve got to give them credit. But we got the job done and we hit more shots.”
After hitting just three 3-pointers in the first half, Shiloh drilled 8 of 16 from beyond the arc in the second half.
Cole Walth, Trey Brunelle and Josh Lardy each hit three 3-pointers and Mitzel, the Region 5 Senior Player of the Year, hit two and finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists as Shiloh won its fifth straight contest and clinched a return trip to the Event Center for next week’s state Class B tournament.
There were seven ties and six lead changes in the game, and neither team led by more than six points until the closing minutes when Shiloh Christian closed out the game on a 16-5 run, turning a one-point lead with six minutes left into a 12-point decision.
“We gave up 26 points in the first half and that’s way too much,” Mitzel said. “We did way better defensively in the second half. We went out and defended well.
“We just worked harder and executed better.”
Walth, who finished with 13 points, closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer and opened the fourth with another long-range missile to close an 11-4 run that turned a 35-34 Flasher lead into a 45-39 Skyhawk advantage early in the final stanza.
The Bulldogs (16-8), who were looking for their first state tournament berth since 2014, countered with a 7-2 spurt. Jaron Reis converted a three-point play with 6:14 remaining to pull Flasher within one at 47-46.
Josh Lardy, who finished with 13 points, hit a 3-pointer and Mitzel followed with a jumper in the lane and a corner 3 for an 8-0 burst to make it 55-46 with 4:12 to go.
Dylan Woodbury hit a 3-pointer and Reis sank two free throws to get Flasher within four at 55-51 with 2:40 remaining.
But Shiloh reeled off eight straight points to earn a region title repeat. Mitzel scored off an assist from Carter Englund and Brunelle, Walth and Lardy combined to hit six straight free throws in the final minute.
Flasher, which shot 47 percent (11 for 23) in the first half, found the going tougher after the break as Shiloh tightened the clamps on defense. The Bulldogs hit 6 of 18 (33 percent) from the field over the final 16 minutes and managed one field goal over the final six minutes.
“We got a few stops in the second half down the stretch,” Miller said.
“We were in a little bit of foul trouble with Trey Brunelle so we had to keep rotating guys around, trying to keep him on the court. We tried different guys on Jaron Reis -- he was hot, so we guarded him a little bit with Trey, a little bit with Jaden, a little bit with Cole Walth, a little bit with Braiden Kuehn. We were running different guys at him. Then when Jace Friesz got hot for a little bit we had to put Jaden on him. We had to make some adjustments and move guys around, try to cool off their hot shooters.”
Reis led Flasher with 18 points and Friesz added 12. Woodbury contributed nine.
Four players hit double figures for the Skyhawks, who beat Flasher for the third time after posting a 56-45 regular-season win over the Bulldogs in Bismarck and a 58-47 win in the District 9 tournament title game in Mandan. Mitzel led the way with 20, Walth and Lardy each had 13 and Brunelle 11.
The state Class B tournament is set for March 19-21 at the Event Center.
“It feels good but we’re not done,” Mitzel said. “We’ve got three more wins to get for that state championship.”
Third place
Tayden Soupir helped stake New Salem-Almont to a big early lead and the Holsteins rolled to a 70-46 victory over the Warriors in the third-place game.
Soupir scored 14 points in the first half – hitting 4 of 6 shots from the field – to help hot-shooting NSA build a 39-17 halftime advantage.
New Salem-Almont (17-8) hit 12 of 23 shots from the field (52 percent) and 3 of 4 from 3-point range while holding Standing Rock to 30 percent (7 for 23) from the field.
Soupir finished with a game-high 25 points to lead NSA, which shot 44 percent (24 for 54) for the game. Davis Bueligen added 13 and Weston Kuhn 12.
Xander Vetter scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to lead Standing Rock (6-14). Killan White Twin finished with 10 for the Warriors.