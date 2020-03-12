Shiloh tops Flasher for Region 5 crown

Josh Lardy, who finished with 13 points, hit a 3-pointer and Mitzel followed with a jumper in the lane and a corner 3 for an 8-0 burst to make it 55-46 with 4:12 to go.

Dylan Woodbury hit a 3-pointer and Reis sank two free throws to get Flasher within four at 55-51 with 2:40 remaining.

But Shiloh reeled off eight straight points to earn a region title repeat. Mitzel scored off an assist from Carter Englund and Brunelle, Walth and Lardy combined to hit six straight free throws in the final minute.

Flasher, which shot 47 percent (11 for 23) in the first half, found the going tougher after the break as Shiloh tightened the clamps on defense. The Bulldogs hit 6 of 18 (33 percent) from the field over the final 16 minutes and managed one field goal over the final six minutes.

“We got a few stops in the second half down the stretch,” Miller said.