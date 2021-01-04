Shiloh boys outrun New Rockford-Sheyenne

“They got us sped up, and we knew they were going to. I felt like we didn’t turn it over much. We got some decent looks. (Johnny) Grann had a lot of good looks and he’s our best shooter and he just couldn’t get one to go. Then once that happened, everybody started pressing and it was over.”

After opening with the 7-0 run, Shiloh led from start to finish and the game was never tied. Leading by 25 at halftime, Shiloh pulled away in the second half, continuing to stymie the Rockets’ offense and setting a quick pace while running fresh players in from the bench.

“We were trying to recognize who their shooters were and trying to get a hand up so they were having tough shots. And we had some success on defense early in the game and then later on they got a little tired because they didn’t have that many subs,” Miller said. “We were trying to play really fast and that probably helped us out.”

With Johnson out of the lineup, the Rockets also were hampered when Nick Berglund got into early foul trouble. The 6-4 junior forward managed just two points in the first half and finished with eight.

“We’re not a deep team the way it is, and we were missing a guy tonight. And then he got three early ones and that really hurt us,” Cook said.