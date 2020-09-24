Shelley Schaefbauer

“Our kids always participated and always helped even when we milked. That was one of the reasons we were sad to quit milking, because our kids were so involved,” Schaefbauer said. “They were involved even after we quit milking. But it’s back to just the two of us. So it’s kind of a transition for us again.”

“I’m very blessed to be able to have this life,” she said. “I get to work with my husband, and it used to be my children every day, and not everybody is that lucky. The one thing I always told my kids is when they go out in the world, they won’t have to worry, they are going to make it because they know how to work. Every one of them knows how to work. That is a skill that farming really teaches kids, how to work and how to play good too.”