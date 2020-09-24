Shelley Schaefbauer grew up on a ranch, but she didn’t plan on farming and ranching after graduating from college.
“When I first met my husband, Tom, he wasn’t farming, he was actually a radio announcer. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1993 when his parents asked Tom and his brother to take over the family farm (on his mother’s side). At that time, I still thought I was going to work mostly off the farm,” Schaefbauer said.
Tom’s brother soon after bought his father’s family farm, prompting Tom to ask his new wife a question: “Would you be willing to milk cows?”
Shelley thought about it for a minute and responded, “Well, I have done it before!”
And the rest, as they say, is history.
The Schaefbauers, who have been married for 27 years, have since gotten out of the dairy business and run 120-130 stock cows with calves. This year they kept 25 heifers. They also farm 1,800 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa and prairie hay. Their farm is located 3 miles south of Strasburg.
It didn’t take long for Schaefbauer’s role on the farm to evolve into a full-time commitment.
“I am pretty much running combines, chopping corn, everything Tom is doing I am right there beside him,” she said.
In addition, Schaefbauer works a flexible part-time job with a local crop insurance agency and grows a large garden.
The Schaefbauers raised three grown men on the farm, Matthew, 25, Adam, 23, and Thomas, 19. While the boys still help when they are able, Tom and Shelley are the main operators.
“Our kids always participated and always helped even when we milked. That was one of the reasons we were sad to quit milking, because our kids were so involved,” Schaefbauer said. “They were involved even after we quit milking. But it’s back to just the two of us. So it’s kind of a transition for us again.”
The 49-year-old said while farming wasn’t her first career choice, she’s been grateful for the opportunity.
“I’m very blessed to be able to have this life,” she said. “I get to work with my husband, and it used to be my children every day, and not everybody is that lucky. The one thing I always told my kids is when they go out in the world, they won’t have to worry, they are going to make it because they know how to work. Every one of them knows how to work. That is a skill that farming really teaches kids, how to work and how to play good too.”
