A convicted felon shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child in an altercation that began inside a crowded restaurant in south Fargo. The suspect later killed himself. Police say the shooting took place at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant shortly after 1:45 p.m., Wednesday. The suspect, 24-year-old Malik Lamar Gill, of Moorhead, Minnesota, continued shooting at the woman when she ran outside while carrying the infant. The woman is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. The infant suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is listed in stable condition. Gill was later involved in a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into some trees after driving over stop sticks. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.