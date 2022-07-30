 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seidler wins twice on opening night of Governors Cup

Marlyn Seidler picked up a pair of victories on the opening night of the Governors Cup on Friday night at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

The Underwood driver crossed the line first twice, winning the IMCA Modifieds feature after claiming victory in the first heat race.

Seidler, who is running in second in the season points standings at the track, edged season points leader Shawn Strand of Mandan in the 25-lap feature race. Mark Dahl of Bismarck finished third, followed by Marcus Tomlinson of Turtle Lake and Quentin Kinzley of Bismarck.

Dahl and Strand also claimed heat wins.

Mandan’s Hunter Domagala edged a pair of Lincoln drivers – Matt Dosch and Todd Carter – to win the 20-lap Wissota Street Stocks feature. Zach Frederick of Richardton finished fourth and Brandon Beeter of Minot fifth.

Hunter Domagala, Tracy Domagla of Bismarck and Dosch won the heats.

Donavin Wiest of Wishek took the checkered flag in the 20-lap INEX Legends feature, finishing in front of Casey Martin of Bismarck, Preston Martin of Lincoln, Dauntae Martin of Bismarck and Austin Wiest of Bismarck.

Flasher driver Gus Jensen won the B feature, with heat wins going to Austin Wiest, Casey Martin, Preston Martin and Drew Papke of Bismarck.

Dylan Sandberg of Bismarck won the Hobby Stocks feature and picked up a win in the first heat. Jeremy Engelhardt of Bismarck finished second in the feature, followed by Derrick Appert of Hazelton, Jeremy Herr of Wishek and Jayden Michaelsohn of Aberdeen, S.D. Michaelsohn won the second heat race and Asher Williams of Jamestown won the third heat.

In the IMCA Sport Compacts, Aiden Wagner of Minot crossed first, in front of Bismarck drivers Paul Schuh, Alex Thompson, Nicholas Hoffman and Stan Thompson.

Ken Sandberg of Bismarck won the heat race.

In the NOSA 410 Sprint Cars, Brendan Mullen led a quartet of Grand Forks drivers to the finish line in the 25-lap feature, along with Mark Dobmeier, Wade Nygaard and Jade Hastings.

Nick Omdahl of East Grand Forks, Minn., and Mullen won heat races and Dobmeier won the qualifying race.

The Governor’s Cup wrapped up on Saturday night.

Dacotah Speedway

Governors Cup

First day results

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 2. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 3. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 4. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 5. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 6. Isaac Sondrol, Turtle Lake. 7. Logan Schmitz, Washburn. 8. Jarrett Carter, Lisbon. 9. Justin Medler, Minot. 10. Chris Barros, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. Seidler. 2. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 3. Carter. 4. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 5. Tomlinson.

Heat 2: 1. Dahl. 2. Kinzley. 3. Crist Pittenger, Bismarck. 4. Sondrol. 5. Chris Tuchscherer, Burlington.

Heat 3: 1. Strand. 2. Schmitz. 3. Medler. 4. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 5. Chris Michaelsohn, Wishek.

Wissota Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 3. Todd Carter, Lisbon. 4. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 5. Brandon Beeter, Minot. 6. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 7. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 8. Dylan Herner, Bismarck. 9. John Feist, Bismarck. 10. Tracy Domagala, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. H.Domagala. 2. Herner. 3. Christopher Ritter, Jamestown. 4. Carter. 5. Lance Jangula, Linton.

Heat 2: 1. T. Domagala. 2. Meidinger. 3. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 4. Volk. 5. Kyle Zittleman, Mandan.

Heat 3: 1. Dosch. 2. Kasey Ussatis, Nome. 3. Frederick. 4. Brian Swenson, Bismarck. 5. John Weber, Linton.

INEX Legends

Feature: 1. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 2. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 3. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 4. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 5. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 6. Gage Madler, New England. 7. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 8. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 9. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem. 10. Noah Madler, New England.

B feature: 1. Gus Jensen, Flasher. 2. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 3. Jared Beck, Litchville. 4. Kevin Jensen, Flasher. 5. Mike Kraft, Bismarck. 6. Dustin Herz, Bismarck. 7. Travis Martin, Mandan. 8. Jeffrey King, Palermo.

Heat 1: 1. A.Wiest. 2. Nelson. 3. G.Madler. 4. Philip Roller, New England. 5. Kraft.

Heat 2: 1. C.Martin. 2. D.Martin. 3. Olheiser. 4. N.Madler. 5. A.Davenport.

Heat 3: 1. P.Martin. 2. Keena. 3. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 4. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck. 5. G.Jensen.

Heat 4: 1. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 2. D.Wiest. 3. Dennis Everding, Lincoln. 4. Ashton Wendland, Wolford. 5. Jared Beck, Litchville.

Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Dylan Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Jeremy Engelhardt, Bismarck. 3. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 4. Jeremy Herr, Wishek. 5. Jayden Michaelsohn, Aberdeen, S.D. 6. Asher Williams, Jamestown. 7. Mike Apprt, Hazelton. 8. Terry Davenport, Bismarck. 9. Nathan Mundahl, Bismarck. 10. Josh Roehrich, Menoken.

Heat 1: 1. Sandberg. 2. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 3. D.Appert. 4. M.Appert. 5. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. Michaelsohn. 2. Ryker Vetter, Wishek. 3. Baydee Hanson, Washburn. 4. Engelhardt. 5. Roehrch.

Heat 3: 1. Williams. 2. Herr. 3. Mundahl. 4. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 5. Paul Morman, Wishek.

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1. Aiden Wagner, Minot. 2. Paul Schuh, Bismarck. 3. Alex Thompson. 4. Nicholas Hoffman, Bismarck. 5. Stan Thompson, Bismarck. 6. Mason Rust, Lansford. 7. Tom Drowshak, Bismarck. 8. Jordan Iverson, Mandan.

Heat 1: 1. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Schuh. 3. Hoffman. 4. Wagner. 5. A.Thompson.

NOSA 410 Sprint Cars

Feature: 1. Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks. 2. Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks. 3. Wade Nygaard, Grand Forks. 4. Jade Hastings, Grand Forks. 5. Nick Omdahl, East Grand Forks, Minn. 6. Jordan Milne, Edmonton, Alberta. 8. Blake Egeland, Climax, Minn. 9. Josh Swangler, Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Heat 1: 1. Omdahl. 2. Nygaard. 3. Dobmeier. 4. Hastings. 5. Swangler.

Heat 2: 1. Mullen. 2. Jack Croaker, East Grand Forks, Minn. 3. Milne.

Qualifying 1: 1. Dobmeier. 2. Egeland. 3. Hastings. 4. Mullen. 5. Nygaard.

