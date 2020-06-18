SEC tells Mississippi to change flag or lose events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has taken a stance on the Mississippi flag, one that could keep certain conference events out of the state.

While the legislature considers how to handle growing interest in changing the state flag, which includes the stars and bars Confederate symbol, Sankey says the conference may choose to play championship events that could be played in Mississippi someplace else.

"In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the state of Mississippi until the state flag is changed," he said in a prepared statement which was released through email early Thursday evening.

Last week, Senate Democrats filed a resolution that would allow the Senate to bring up legislation regarding the state flag. It's become a hot political issue since the committee placement by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann could leave it unaddressed by lawmakers.

The flag reached the ballot box in 2001 and won with 65 percent of the vote.

The NCAA has since said it will not allow championship events -- such as March Madness basketball tournament games -- in Mississippi.